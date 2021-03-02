Meet the British millennial who is bringing Islamic finance to the masses

In the last year Britain has seen the arrival of a slew of FinTechs aimed at Muslim consumers.

The UK landscape is ripe for the growth of modern Islamic banking, according to Areeb Siddiqui, founder of London-founded money app Kestrl which launched in September last year.

“There is a resurgence in the Islamic finance space. Younger Muslims are tapping into new and exciting FinTech offerings,” Siddiqui told Arabian Business, adding that millennial Muslims are becoming more mindful of where they invest their money.

Kestrl, which offers a budgeting app and will soon offer a debit card and ethical halal investments options, is the latest in a string of innovative FinTech firms aimed at consumers who want to invest in line with their faith.

The firm’s budgeting tool allows the user to plug into multiple banks in one space through the UK’s open banking regulations. Via its algorithms, the app can create a personalised and bespoke budget for users to help them save each month.

In June 2021, the firm will launch its Islamic investment tool. Five providers have already been onboarded to the app’s ethical investment marketplace, Siddiqui said.

FinTech boom

FinTech – including Islamic FinTech – is a growing industry globally. Britain is now home to 27 Islamic FinTechs, which abide by interest-free Sharia laws and avoid unethical investments, such as those on alcohol and gambling.

MyAhmed, a sharia-compliant e-money platform, was accepted into the Financial Conduct Authority’s regulatory sandbox in July 2020, along with Islamic peer-to-peer lending platform Qardus and online trading platform Minted. This year, Islamic banking app Niyah and sharia-complaint digital bank Rizq also launched in the UK.

The UK’s large Muslim population has played a major role in helping to establish London as the focal point of Islamic financial services in the West. About 4.5 percent of the British population is Muslim, according to the 2011 census. More than a million of the UK’s 2.8 million Muslims live in London.

Siddiqui said he sees a major opportunity for UK FinTechs to work in partnership with their larger British bricks-and-mortar Islamic banking peers, such as Al Rayan Bank and Gatehouse Bank.

“I do think there’s a chance to work with other banks and the government. Instead of other Islamic banks seeing us as competitors, we really want to stand on their shoulders and build upon what they have done,” said Siddiqui.

“They’ve done really well but they haven’t done so well at providing digital convenience for users. That’s where we can help pick up their slack. We see them as collaborators rather than competitors.”

According to Siddiqui, the UK’s “innovative” financial regulators have helped to springboard the latest legion of Islamic FinTechs.

Areeb Siddiqui, founder of London-founded money app Kestrl.

“They’ve made it very easy for us to get up-and-running; they are specifically looking to help vulnerable consumer bases – British Muslims definitely count as one of those,” he said.

“But ultimately there is a clear demand as more and more Muslims are starting to care specifically about what their money is doing. There’s a movement of ethical finance and this has woken up young Muslims to the fact they have their own code of ethics.”

Growing business

Kestrl has grown to a team of 16 people split between Malayasia and the UK. Currently all its users are UK-based but the app plans to expand into international territories as it grows.

The calibre of company’s board speaks to its relevance in the market – it reads like a ‘who’s who’ of top British Islamic financiers, including Sultan Choudhury, the former CEO of Al-Rayan bank, and James Bradshaw, former COO of Gatehouse Bank.

In just under a year, Kestrl has raised GBP135,000 in a pre-seed round and GBP200,000 in recent crowdfunding round on Seeders.

Kestrl was incubated at The University of Cambridge in 2019, where Siddiqui studied with his cofounder Daeng Termizi.

“Daeng asked me a simple question one day at lunch – why didn’t I use an Islamic bank instead of using a Barclays card? I realised I wasn’t sure why I wasn’t using an Islamic bank,” Siddiqui said.

“It struck me as bizarre because I’m a practising Muslim and observe my religion in every aspect of my life but when it came to finances, I didn’t know that much about it aside from ‘interest is bad, avoid it when you can’.”

It was this realisation that led to Siddiqui commissioning a nationwide survey of Muslim banking habits as part of his MBA course.

The study of 1,000 British Muslims found that 90 percent of respondents wanted some kind of Islamic finance solution, but fewer than 25 percent were actually using Islamic banking.

“There is a lack of awareness of what’s actually out there. Often Muslims don’t know of any other options and therefore stop searching,” Siddiqui said.

The survey also found younger Muslims were less concerned with ticking a ‘no interest’ box and more that their money was being generally ethically invested.

Around 25 percent of Kestrl’s user base is non-Muslim, said Siddiqui.

Wide appeal

“We want to appeal to anyone who cares what their money does in the world. That doesn’t specifically relate to Muslims, that could be anyone – we’ve seen that millennial and Gen Zs care far more about what their money does and the world around them than mre mature demographics,” he said.

“Whilst Kestrl appeals to the Muslim demographic, there’s a clear overlap with ethical finance. Right now, while we are focusing heavily on the British Muslim market, we definitely foresee non-Muslims taking advantage of this more and more in the future.”

According to Shakeel Adli, partner and global head of Islamic finance at international law firm CMS and one of the leading authorities on the sector in the UK, the future of global Islamic finance belongs to the “young and the bold” who want to make an impact and create social mobility.

Adli has called for the global Islamic finance sector to be “pushed forward”.

“Islamic finance has so much promise but is still in its very early stages,” he said in a recent webinar hosted in London by consulting firm EY.

“The sector is still incredibly nascent – it’s been around 40 years compared to conventional finance which goes back thousands of years. The sector is still incredibly young and there is a huge amount to do.”