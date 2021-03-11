Why UAE banks are in no rush towards consolidation

The UAE will witness an increased number of consolidations in the banking sector in the years ahead, according to experts from consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal, although they said there is no rush to reduce the number of banks operating across the country.

The GCC region has witnessed significant consolidation in the banking sector in the recent years, including the merger of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank in 2017 to form UAE’s largest bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank; the three-way merger of ADCB, Union National Bank and Al Hilal Bank was completed in 2019; and last year Dubai Islamic Bank completed its acquisition of Noor Bank to create a lender with total assets of over AED275 billion.

Asad Ahmed, managing director, head of Middle East Financial Services at A&M, said: “I think there is likely to be some consolidation. That has been the view for the last couple of years.

“I think broadly speaking, globally speaking as well, there is a trend towards larger banks, based around the cost of compliance, the cost of investing in technology and I think the investment that’s going to be required for banks to maintain an operating model which can compete with the neo-banks, which can compete with the challenger banks.

“I’m sure there are conversations in board rooms as to what the landscape is going to look like in the next three-to-five years, but there is no urgency for consolidation here.”

Currently there are 21 local banks in the UAE and 27 full commercial foreign banks, serving a population of roughly 9.4 million people. This compares to 12 banks operating in Saudi Arabia, serving its population of over 34.2 million.

Dr Saeeda Jaffar, managing director, Head of Middle East, at A&M, admitted that the figure looked high “on paper”, but explained that this was, in part, due to the fact that the UAE is made up of seven different emirates, which offer Islamic as well as conventional banks.

Dr Jaffar added that the huge levels of trade through the UAE necessitates a higher proliferation of foreign banking institutions, while there are also higher levels of remittances sent from the country.

Dr Saeeda Jaffar, managing director, Head of Middle East, at A&M.

She said: “For all of these reasons, once you start putting it in context and it starts making sense why we have so many international banks as well as local banks.

“That being said, is the number high? I think on paper it is high. Does it mean that there will likely be more consolidations, in my view there has already been consolidation and I expect there will continue to be consolidation.

“I do not expect we will ever get to the point where we will have 20 banks. Sure it’s possible, but at this point I don’t necessarily see a path to that in the short-term, but I do think there will be some more activity in the medium-term.”

A&M was presenting its latest UAE Banking Pulse for 2020, which revealed the aggregate net profit of the top 10 banks in the country declined by 38.3 percent year-on-year, on the back of lower operating income and increased provisions.

And Ahmed admitted he did not expect to see any dramatic uptick in fortunes this year as the global coronavirus pandemic continues to afflict the financial world.

He said: “2021 may continue to be a year which does not produce stellar results but hopefully next year onwards I think we will see the numbers turn around.”

The report also showed that return on equity had fallen into single digits for the first time after a second successive annual drop, declining from 13.3 percent in 2019 to 7.7 percent last year.

However, Dr Jaffar said this was “not unusual”.

“Given the market, given the way we are as an economy, we’re maturing and growing and it’s normal and expected that as the world goes through economic cycles we see compression in return on equity,” she said.

“Because of all the changes that were instituted in the last few years, on accounting changes and all of that, banks are being more cautious about taking a lot of the provisions upfront.”

Asad Ahmed, managing director, head of Middle East Financial Services at A&M.

Also within the report it was revealed the growth in loans and advances over the past 12 months dropped considerably from 13.2 percent to 1.4 percent year-on-year.

While total loan-loss provisions increased 79 percent compared to 2019 to AED28.1 billion ($7.65 billion), which was attributed to the “challenging economic environment and exposure of banks on several high profile publicly disclosed cases”, which resulted in higher impairments.

Arguably the most high profile is that of NMC Health, which was plunged into administration last year, with UAE banks disclosing more than $2 billion of exposure, including Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC ($541 million) and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC ($291.4 million).

Ahmed said: “The great thing is that they have publicly declared what their exposures are and they have said provisions they are making against it. I think it’s a sign of a very mature economy, a very mature financial system that this level of openness is now coming through.

“These things happen in many countries, it’s the way to deal with them that’s important and I think that’s been very helpful this year.”