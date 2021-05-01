UAE issues new rules for ‘low risk’ specialised banks to serve Emiratis, residents only

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Saturday said it has issued a new regulation to develop specialised banks which are permitted to provide services to UAE nationals and residents only and can only operate using dirhams.

The regulation, which covers licensing, prudential and conduct requirements for the specialised banks, sets a minimum paid-up capital requirement of AED300 million.

It also sets the total consolidated assets of specialised banks which shouldn’t exceed AED25 billion.

The regulation allows the specialised banks to practice different financial activities to serve the local community, such as account opening, card issuance, and retail and wholesale lending.

The objective of the new regulation is to provide a regulatory framework in which specialised banks can operate in the UAE financial sector in a “robust and prudent manner”, the CBUAE said in a statement.

It added that specialised banks are allowed to conduct their activities in UAE dirhams only and operate according to a low credit risk model.

They can be established either as a conventional specialised bank without Islamic windows or as an Islamic specialised bank, the central bank said.

The CBUAE stressed the importance of specialised banks’ compliance with all regulations, standards, and notices issued for the banking sector, except where there are specific provisions contained in the new regulation which apply to specialised banks only.

The new regulation came into effect on Friday.