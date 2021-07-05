Ithmaar says planned sale of Bahrain banking ops to BBK has been abandoned

Plans by Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), one of the largest commercial banks in the kingdom, to acquire the Bahrain operations of Ithmaar Bank, have been abandoned.

The two entities signed a memorandum of understanding in September last year to press ahead with the acquisition, which at the time was said to have been in the “preliminary discussions phase”. It also included specific assets of IB Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ithmaar Holding.

However, in a posting to Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Ithmaar revealed that the potential deal had been ditched.

A statement said that “following preliminary due diligence and discussions, both parties could not agree on amicable terms and conditions that would maximise their shareholders’ interests”.

BBK operates the largest Islamic retail banking network in Bahrain.

Ithmaar Holding reported a net profit attributable to equity holders for the first quarter of the year of $8.86 million, compared to the net loss attributable to equity holders of $22.58m for the same period in 2020, mainly due to improvement in assets performance and lower impairment provisions compared to previous period.

Overall, the company’s results showed a net profit for the three-month period ended 31 March of $13.85m compared to the net loss of $18.18m compared to the corresponding period in 2020.