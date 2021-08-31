Central Bank of Kuwait launches e-payment service amid digital expansion plans

Kuwait’s central bank has launched an e-payment service as it continues to embrace digital technology.

Governor Dr. Mohammad Al-Hashel said platforms such as the Kuwait Automated Settlement System for Inter-participant Payments (KASSIP), “help keep the local banking sector on an upward trajectory”.

The new digital service, is one of a “series of projects geared to entrench financial stability in the country,” the Central Bank of Kuwait chief added.

Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait, Dr. Mohammad Al-Hashel.

The new system, bolstered by fraud prevention measures and protection of online user data privacy, comes with high security standards, “creating a technical environment that allows for exchange of payment messages,” Al-Hashel said.

It allows banks to issue reports on and monitor payment settlements through a designated electronic platform. And the new system also allows all local payment and transfer transactions among banks operating in Kuwait and to customers’ accounts to go through within seconds, with instant settlement of banks’ daily balances.

According to a release, the new digital system “lays the ground for future expansions geared to integration with other payment systems at a greater and more flexible level”.