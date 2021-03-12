Abu Dhabi giant ADQ develops platform for venture capital push

Abu Dhabi-based ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, has developed DisruptAD to consolidate its venture capital (VC) efforts under a unified platform.

DisruptAD’s activities will include investments in start-ups and venture capital funds, as well as the creation of new incubators and accelerators to support Abu Dhabi’s evolution as a global start-up destination and accelerate the development of its innovation ecosystem.

DisruptAD aims to support and nurture over 1,000 start-ups over the next five years to create a thriving local community of founders, fund managers, incubators and accelerators, a statement said.

This will cement Abu Dhabi’s position as a world-class technology hub, the statement added.

Beyond the UAE, DisruptAD will target global innovators across other markets including the broader Middle East and North Africa region, India, China, South East Asia and the United States.

The platform will also partner with companies and funds that can benefit from ADQ’s commitment to the development of clusters including Healthcare and Pharma, Food and Agriculture, Mobility and Logistics, and Energy and Utilities.

It will also be responsible for the Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI) Fund, the AED1.1 billion venture fund that focuses on Indian and South East Asian start-ups, and will manage the AED535 million Ventures Fund, a flagship initiative of the Ghadan 21 programme.

Mansour AlMulla, chief investment officer, Alternative Investments and Mergers & Acquisitions, of ADQ, said: “DisruptAD represents our long-term commitment to accelerate Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem.

“There is clear demand for pioneering ideas and entrepreneurs who can respond to some of society’s most pressing challenges with impactful future-focused solutions. As part of ADQ’s Alternative Investments efforts, our venture capital platform aims to deliver long-term financial returns for our shareholder while fostering innovation and driving growth in clusters that create a knowledge-based, sustainable economy.

“As such, we are actively deploying capital into innovative businesses locally and globally, providing the strategic and technical expertise needed to transform ideas into fully fledged sustainable businesses that will make a valuable contribution to the UAE.”

Start-ups in the UAE attracted 56 percent of all investment deals in the Middle East and North Africa region in 2020, despite the effects of the global pandemic, according to MAGNiTT.

Established in Abu Dhabi in 2018, ADQ has direct and indirect investments in more than 90 companies locally and internationally.