Dubai launches new platform to help innovators secure funding for ideas

Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday launched ‘Dubai Next’, a digital platform that allows ambitious youth and innovators to secure the required funding to launch their projects.

The initiative will encourage the use of crowdfunding to finance a new business venture, a statement said.

It added that ‘Dubai Next’ will enable the community to participate in supporting emerging projects in a safe and secure manner, which in turn promotes growth of enterprises and society alike.

The platform provides the ideal choice for students and innovators to present their projects to potential investors and supporters.The platform enables emerging enterprises to grow, expand and launch new products, it said.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector is a key pillar of the national economy, and that the UAE continues to give increasing attention to the sector.

He said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has continued to emphasise the role of youth in building the future and the importance of empowering them through providing them with opportunities that enable them to reach their full potential. We are committed to realising HH’s vision and introducing solutions and initiatives that will transform their creative energies into achievements that support our development journey.”

He added: “The ‘Dubai Next’ platform will contribute to stimulating positive competition and encouraging youth to put forward innovative ideas as well as obtain community support through crowdfunding. It will also empower a generation that is capable of innovating to succeed in a competitive commercial environment, thus reinforcing the fundamental role of SMEs in economic development so that the UAE can continue to stand as a model for youth empowerment.”

The launch of the initiative is part of several efforts taken to support the growth of SMEs. A series of economic incentives and policies were introduced in the last few months that benefited many start-ups.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development (Dubai SME), the agency of Dubai Economy mandated to develop the SME sector, has strengthened the UAE’s status as a leading pioneer in promoting entrepreneurship.

Dubai SME will provide a package of incentives for those who obtain financing on ‘Dubai Next’ including incubating the idea in the Hamdan Innovation Incubator or in one of the 14 certified incubators in Dubai.

Since its launch in 2002, Dubai SME has continued to provide vital support and guidance to SMEs and emerging companies, while also introducing youth to entrepreneurial opportunities, new trends and tools in order to create a successful enterprise.

Sami Al Qamzi, director general of Dubai Economy, said: “Dubai continues to promote entrepreneurship, embrace innovators and creative entrepreneurs and provide them with all forms of support, as per the directives of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Additionally, Dubai has enabled entrepreneurs to implement their vision and transform their ideas into distinct projects that support sustainable development and efforts to build a knowledge economy.

“The city’s ongoing efforts will contribute to enhancing the emirate’s position locally and regionally and enable it to reach the largest segment of young entrepreneurs in diverse sectors,” Al Qamzi added.