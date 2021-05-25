How the venture capital industry can help the post-pandemic economy

The GCC in general, and the UAE in particular, is the perfect place in the world at this moment in time to introduce new ideas, innovative businesses and passion projects that not only enhance our daily existence but also provide the perfect platform for new concepts.

Over the years, the UAE has established itself as the epicentre of invention and innovation where consumers and investors are open to unique business propositions. The UAE leads the Middle East in ease of doing business as per the ranking by World Bank in 2020 and was on the 16th position in the global ranking of 190 countries. The new reforms, improving minority investor protection, smart government functions are some of the factors that make it possible for new businesses to thrive and prosper.

As we all know that the US venture-capital industry has always enjoyed an enviable place in the world fuelling economic growth and home to numerous unicorns. These success stories of businesses give hope to potential investors around the world who also want to get a piece of the action and as a result help new ideas become a reality.

Venture capitalists invest more than $22 billion into approximately 2,700 United States companies every year, according to National Venture Capital Association. This plays a crucial role in the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the US while creating more job opportunities. Between 1980 and 2010, start-ups created an average 2.9million jobs annually in the US. So why should the UAE be any different?

The time is right now. The post-pandemic economy needs fresh concepts, new ways of doing things and not just the tried and tested ideas we have seen in the past. The world is looking at solutions from a completely different perspective and we have to align businesses accordingly while introducing a fresh new way of doing things. And if there is any place in the world that’s ready to embrace newness, it’s the UAE.

The UAE is the best place to launch new businesses with some mitigated risks, quantitative analysis combined with the right concept.

Therefore, OWS Capital has also launched MELT-OWS, which is a joint venture with MELT Middle East, a consulting and investment entity with Steve Harvey as one of its board members. Under MELT-OWS the region will witness a series of celebrity event IPs disrupting the space with unique experiences. The first event will be a one-of-a-kind celebrity golf tournament with a charity gala, to be held later this year in Abu Dhabi.

Oweis Zahran, CEO of OWS Capital.