Dubai-based Stake raises $4m in seed funding round

Five months into its launch in January, Dubai-based fintech and real estate investment platform Stake has secured $4 million in a seed funding round with participation from Saudi, the UK and the US.

The platform has so far attracted 4,000 subscribers or investors from 54 different nationalities, which is a testimony to “the strength of Dubai’s property market,” said Rami Tabbara, co-founder of Stake.

Backed by its investors, Stake will be using the funds to fuel its expansion into US, UK and Saudi property markets and is already in talks with its partners in the kingdom who will support it through the regulatory process.

“Saudi Arabia is changing and they are very open to allowing start-ups to come in and get into the tech space. There is a big local market and a huge young population which is very digital so the opportunity there is massive on the real estate side of things,” said Tabbara.

“There is an opportunity for us to go in and look at how we can change the way people invest in property there by opening it up to everyone,” he added.

Since its launch, Stake has closed five properties and is looking to on-board another five in different locations with a continued focus on prime areas in Dubai.

“If you look at how the market developed since we last spoke six months ago, the first four months we had $25 billion worth of transactions, prices for villas and townhouses are going up and high end apartments are following suite,” said Tabbara.

“This validates what we had said about focusing on prime locations. The market is coming back and will keep going up for a while,” he continued. Prime locations, in Tabbara’s perspective, include Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, DIFC and Saffron City Walk.

Rami Tabbara, co-founder of Stake

Stake’s seed funding round was led by Combined Growth Real Estate, a company that is led by Amer Hammour, the founder and chairman of Madison Marquette, a US-based real estate investment management company.

“They are the strategic investors behind us and so we will expand the platform to on-board properties in the US and elsewhere as well with the goal of going go cross-border down the line in our road map,” said Manar Mahmassani, co-founder of Stake.

It also attracted participation from Vivium Capital, a Dubai based private family office, Verve Ventures, Lama Holding from Riyadh, Mishaal Alireza a Saudi Arabian angel investor, and shareholders of the UK’s Chalgrove Properties Limited, the developers of the tallest residential tower in Western Europe, Landmark Pinnacle in London, another strategic partner which would hopefully open up the UK property market as well.

Funds raised in the seed fund will also be used to scale the platform, grow the team, invest in sales and marketing and enhance the technology side, said Mahmassani.

“We want to take our model to the next level in terms of identifying opportunities. We are looking at an in-house data model led by machine learning algorithms to make better investment decisions by predicting the pricing power of the units we choose,” explained Mahmassani.

Manar Mahmassani, co-founder of Stake

“Ultimately our goal is to have the assets users invest in [through our platform] outperform the market. Alongside human expertise, we want to build the technical capabilities to identify this,” he added.

Stake, which is based in DIFC’s FinTech Hive, provides potential real estate investors with a digitised platform where they can browse pre-vetted property listings that include a due diligence report, a market report, financial projections and a property valuation report for each project. Subscribers to the platform can invest a minimum of $544 (AED2,000) to invest in a partial stake in the property.

Looking back at the past five months, Mahmassani said: “We were encouraged with the registrations and early investors we were able to attract. We were able to cater for the existing market and are able to provide a better solution than what is out there today which is putting all your eggs in one basket or property.”