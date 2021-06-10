Abu Dhabi fund pledges $100m for Turkmenistan airport, power projects

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) on Thursday signed two agreements worth AED367 million ($100 million) with the Government of Turkmenistan.

The first agreement includes the allocation of AED275 million towards the construction of an airport in Jebel in Balkan Region while the second agreement aims to finance the development of a 10 megawatts hybrid power plant at a cost of AED92 million.

The two agreements were signed by Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, director general of ADFD, and Jepbarov Rahimberdi Jepbarovich, chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The airport development project aims to improve infrastructure in the Balkan region of Turkmenistan and enhance regional air connectivity in Central Asia while also helping to attract investments to the city of Jebel in particular.

The airport terminal will have a capacity of 100 passengers per hour.

The hybrid power station project aims to provide clean energy alternatives to meet the needs of people in Altyn Asyr.

Al Suwaidi (pictured below) said: “The two agreements signed today articulate ADFD’s commitment to advancing Turkmenistan’s infrastructure development and driving the country’s economic growth. We are confident that both projects will go a long way in ensuring an improved livelihood for the country’s population and fulfilling its sustainable development goals.”

Jepbarovich lauded the UAE’s active role in financing projects and promoting investment cooperation with immense economic benefits for developing countries.

He added: “The two agreements we signed today with ADFD will further strengthen our bilateral relations, marking a key milestone in the development cooperation between both sides. Furthermore, it will enable Turkmenistan to accelerate economic growth through supporting key sectors such as infrastructure, energy and transportation.”

In February, ADFD signed three MoUs with the Government of Turkmenistan to establish an investment company, study the possibility of building a chemical complex project in Turkmenistan to produce polyvinyl acetate and the possibility of financing several development projects focused on infrastructure development.

ADFD has allocated a total of AED182 million towards the development of several projects in Turkmenistan including a kidney disease treatment centre in Ashgabat.