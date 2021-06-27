Dubai-based online glasses retailer eyewa raises $21m

Middle East regional online eyewear retailer eyewa has secured $21 million in series B funding that will be used to expand the company and fuel investment as it moves from a purely online presence to setting up bricks-and-mortar shops.

The funding round was co-led by Kingsway and Nuwa Capital, with French partners, Endeavor Catalyst, Derayah, Palm Drive, and Hardy Capital also contributing to the pot.

“After building a truly disruptive online offering with best-in-class customer experience, we are very excited to embark on an omnichannel journey that will allow our customers to explore eyewa’s differentiated experience in both the physical and digital world.

“Our stores are built on the basis of what made our success online, with a vibrant look and feel in line with our times, leveraging technology in every aspect of customers’ interaction and exclusive products at accessible prices,” Mehdi Oudghiri, co-founder of eyewa, said.

Headquartered in Dubai, eyewa has a presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

“While we have focused our first few years in our home markets of UAE and Saudi Arabia, we are now expanding beyond to the rest of MENA and will bring our successful formula of affordable eyewear and amazing customer experience to a wider audience,” said Anass Boumediene, co-founder of eyewa.

This $21m series B funding round brings the total funding to date of eyewa to $30m, after the company raised a $1.1m seed round in 2018 led by EQ2 Ventures and a subsequent $7.5m series A funding round in 2019 led by Wamda Capital.