Dubai-based Arrow Labs secures $5 million in Series A funding

American investor Draper and his fund Draper Associates, alongside UAE-based Global Ventures and B&Y Ventures, have backed technology company Arrow Labs that offers facility management, security management and field service management products.

“The start-up ecosystem in the MENA region is very exciting, and Arrow Labs is a unique player there. I’m delighted to make them one of my first investments in the region,” said Tim Draper, founder and managing partner of Draper Associates.

Draper Associates’ investment is one of the company’s first in a MENA region company; other prominent investments to date by Draper include Baidu, Hotmail, Skype, Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter.

Arrow Labs has experienced high growth in enterprise customer acquisition and geographic coverage, onboarding clients in MENA, Europe and the United States, especially with industry leaders in the telecoms, oil and gas and logistics sectors.

Arrow Lab’s core product is a platform (MIMS) – an enterprise SaaS software – unifying frontline workers. Accessed by mobile app, web, and wearables – it connects employees, machines, and facilities. The company says their platform reduces operating costs by 20 percent, increases staff productivity by 30 percent and business efficiency by 40 percent.

“For many years, investment in critical remote working tools has focused almost exclusively on office based staff. This has caused front-line workers to become disconnected. This is a global issue, affecting hundreds of millions of people, and a solution is required. Arrow Labs’ technology has really caught my eye. They have built the solution the world needs, which is already being used by some of the biggest global brands,” Draper said.

Rami Darwish, Managing Director of Arrow Labs

Arrow Labs services clients from operational hubs in the US, the UAE, and South-East Asia. Clients include G4S, Linde AG, Dubai Ports World and Bnet.

“[Arrow Labs managing director] Rami Darwish and the team at Arrow Labs have been our partners since 2018. From then until now, the company has been a leading player and innovator in its space, addressing a critical and global challenge in workforce management. We are strong supporters of reverse innovation and emerging market founders building cutting-edge technology with both regional and global potential, and Rami is definitely one such entrepreneur,” said Noor Sweid, general partner at Global Ventures.