Emaar Economic City receives Saudi CMA approval for $755m capital increase

Emaar the Economic City (EEC) has announced that it has obtained approval from the kingdom’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) to increase its capital through debt conversion.

The company, an affiliate of Dubai developer Emaar Properties, initially announced the proposed increase in May, stating their intention to convert a SAR2.83 billion ($755 million) loan owed to the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) to ordinary shares in EEC.

In a statement to Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, it said the approval is subject to the company’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) endorsement and completion of the necessary regulatory procedures.

In May of this year, the company’s board recommended the capital increase to endorse liquidity, credit position, and their ability to achieve growth objectives.

The recommendation comes after a challenging year for the developer behind the King Abdullah Economic City, which revealed it had accumulated losses of more than SAR2.8bn ($746m) as of March 31 this year.