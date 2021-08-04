By Bloomberg

Saudi Arabian food distributor surges in Riyadh trading debut

Kingdom’s capital has been the hottest market for IPOs in the Middle East over the past two years

Tanmiah Food Co. jumped 30 percent on its trading debut in Saudi Arabia, in another sign of pent-up demand for initial public offerings in the kingdom.

Shares of the Saudi-based manufacturer and distributor of food and agricultural products surged to SAR87.1 ($23.22) on Wednesday. More than 19,000 shares were traded by 10:18am in Riyadh.

The Saudi capital has been the hottest market for IPOs in the Middle East over the past two years, with new offerings oversubscribed mostly by local retail and institutional investors.

Tanmiah is the third company to go public in the kingdom this year, after Theeb Rent A Car Co. and AlKhorayef Water & Power Technologies Co.

Tanmiah completed its book-building process for institutional subscription with a coverage ratio of 9,534 percent, setting the offer price at the top of its range. Saudi Fransi Capital is the financial adviser, lead manager, bookrunner, and underwriter.

