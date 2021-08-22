World’s top seed-stage VC firms invest in Odiggo’s latest $2.2m round

Dubai-based automotive tech app Odiggo has drawn record levels funding, as it secures its latest investment round with three of the world’s top seed-stage VCs, Y Combinator, 500 Startups and PlugAndPlay.

The achievement was attributed to the growth the start-up has achieved over the past 18 months, as well as the surging market demand for the app’s services, explained Odiggo’s co-founder and president, Ahmed Nasser, in an interview with Arabian Business.

As the world went into lockdown and physical automotive shops closed, Oddigo was able to fill the gap for urgent automotive needs. Beating the odds, the start-up recorded a 200 percent user base increase at the start of the pandemic and the highest day ever in terms sales during the lockdown.

“What happened for Odiggo turned out to be the complete opposite to any of our expectations,” said Nasser. “Since Covid hit, Odiggo has experienced over ten times growth in the last year.”

The VCs join previous regional VCs, Seedra Ventures, Lofty Inc Capital, and Volta-Trucks’ CEO Essa Al-Saleh, who will also be investing again for a third time.

“Odiggo founders have never ceased to amaze me, they have always achieved the numbers they promised me as an investor. Odiggo IPO is just a matter of time, and I am highly confident in my decision to invest for a third time,” said Al- Saleh.

Launched in 2019, the start-up has since expanded its operations from Egypt to the UAE, and is slowly integrating into the Saudi market.

The online platform links car owners to dealerships to present the customer with options and the best prices in the market.

Currently, Odiggo services over 45,000 users, across three markets and works directly with over 300 merchants, and is witnessing 40 percent month-on-month consistent growth.

Ahmed Omar and Ahmed Nasser, co-founders of Odiggo.

With no dominant players in an industry worth over $61 billion (AED224bn) in the MENA region alone, Nasser stated that Odiggo has ambitious plans to utilise its e-commerce expertise to transcend the market and become the leading company in the industry globally.

“We aim to continue innovating and solving every problem for individual car owners and businesses in an ultra-timely manner, not just in the region but globally,” added Ahmed Omar, Odiggo co-founder and CEO.

Odiggo has raised an astonishing level of investments to the tune of $2.2m in the seed stage, signifying an interest by the private capital markets in the future of automotive tech.

“We as co-founders come from a growth background which led us to grow Odiggo exponentially for the past 18 months,” said Omar.

Part of Odiggo’s seed-stage funding will be used to continue developing their deep-tech dashboard software.

In terms of future plans, Nasser said: “We are on our way to IPO by 2024 with #BillionBookings as our next achievable goal. We are building an ecosystem for all car owners, suppliers and mechanics. We aim to be the first $100bn dollar company coming out of the region.”