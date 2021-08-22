Saudi healthtech Clinicy secures ‘seven-figure’ funding round

The round, led by Riyadh-headquartered private equity firm Mad’a Investment Company, is the largest pre-series A investment in the kingdom’s healthtech sector this year, although a statement from the company did not disclose how much had been raised.

“This investment will allow us to scale the number of medical institutions and patients using Clinicy and further support our vital healthcare sector,” Clinicy co-founder and managing director Talal Waleed Al-Hussein said. “Our expansion will help to reach a larger segment of customers and focus on creating enhanced experiences and benefits for users.”

Clinicy was launched in 2017 after it found that the average no-show rate for patients is over 30 percent, costing more than SAR2.2 billion ($600 million) annually.

The healthtech start-up developed a system to manage daily operations and automate bookings and appointments and its integration has reduced no-show rates by up to 40 percent.

“In line with Vision 2030 goals to improve the quality and efficiency of the health sector, Clinicy has demonstrated a valuable proposition which has the power to transform and enhance healthcare services across the entire region,” Mad’a Investment Company CEO, Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Othaim, said.