UAE’s biggest bank prices $218m green bond as it embraces sustainable finance

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest lender, has priced its second Swiss Francs (CHF) denominated green bond of 2021, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable finance.

The CHF200 million ($218 million) 5-year bond was priced at 0.1475 percent and attracted strong institutional investor demand, the bank said in a statement.

This is FAB’s second CHF green bond issuance this year, following a CHF260 million 5-year bond in January.

The bank also announced the issuance of a 5-year $30 million green bond, bringing total green issuances to $1.36 billion overall across multiple currencies.

Rula AlQadi, managing director and head of group funding at FAB, said: “At FAB, we remain the only bank from the MENA region to issue green bonds in the Swiss Francs market. In the backdrop of the COP26 climate summit, the issuance reflects a broader shift in demand for high-quality sustainable finance solutions.

“As a regional pioneer and leader of this financial instrument, FAB will continue to offer its sustainable finance expertise and solutions to help businesses and nations transition to net zero.”

FAB said it was the first MENA bank to issue a green bond and has financed over $10 billion in sustainable projects.

It also became the first UAE and GCC bank to join the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) launched in April by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the bank’s international network spans five continents and has total assets of $268 billion.