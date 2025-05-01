Pakistan’s MedIQ raises $6mn to expand digital healthcare platform across GCC

MedIQ, a Pakistan-based healthcare technology startup, announced raising $6 million in a Series A funding round led by Qatar’s Rasmal Ventures and Saudi-based Joa Capital.

The round also involved follow-on investment from existing backers, the venture said.

The healthtech venture, which expanded to Saudi Arabia in 2023, said the fresh capital will be used to fuel its further expansion in the region. The venture plans expansion to Qatar and neighbouring GCC countries.

Founded by physician-turned-health economist and entrepreneur Dr. Saira Siddique, MedIQ said it aims to become the “operating system” for healthcare in the MENA region, delivering greater cost efficiency, accountability, and convenience through technology.

“People don’t just suffer from illnesses — they suffer from the system,” said Dr. Siddique.

“MedIQ isn’t just another health app. We’re building the backbone of digital healthcare – a scalable infrastructure that improves outcomes and reduces costs,” she said.

MedIQ’s growth plans include broadening its technological reach and the expansion of a unique, proprietary B2B and B2B2C digitally integrated hybrid healthcare ecosystem, which will support the rapid modernisation of the sector.

This includes AI-driven digitisation of healthcare facilities and back-office operations of insurance companies to provide a digitally supported, seamless, patient-centred experience for improved patient satisfaction.

MedIQ was born out of the personal health crisis experienced by Dr. Saira Siddique, who was left paralysed and hospitalised for over a year.

During this time, she experienced firsthand the fragmented and inaccessible nature of Pakistan’s healthcare system.

This journey led her to launch MedIQ, with the goal of creating a coherent, interconnected, and digitally enabled healthcare ecosystem, the company said.