MENA private capital investments seen rebounding this year from shock of Abraaj collapse

The collapse of Abraaj Capital seemed to have cast a shadow on private capital investments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with private capital assets under management falling by about 28 percent to $253 billion last year from $349bn in 2019, latest research shows.

Investors are, however, quickly returning to the region with more vigour, with capital assets under management expected to see a rise of over 11 percent on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) by 2025, the report by EMA Partners, a leading global executive search and advisory firm, said.

Fintech, e-grocery, ed-tech, and healthcare are projected to attract significant capital in the short-term, leading to a surge in hiring of top talent in these sectors, the report on investments and talent across sectors in MENA revealed.

“Policymakers have made rapid strides in improving the regulatory framework following the collapse of Abraaj Capital. Reflecting the improved regulatory framework, investment managers are seeing an encouraging number of breakthroughs in their effort to draw foreign and organic capital to the Middle East,” the report said.

“The estimated forecast is a reflection of the restoration of investor confidence in the region,” Amarjeet Dutta, partner, EMA Partners UAE, told Arabian Business.

Amarjeet Dutta, partner, EMA Partners UAE

Sovereign wealth funds, with a share of 48 percent, were the top source of private capital in the region, followed by banks and investment banks, with a 33 percent share.

Public pension funds, insurance companies and asset managers were the other sources for private capital, according to the report.

“There was definitely a downward trend (last year) but this trend was noticed across the globe. The long-term outlook is that the industry is resizing, or downsizing, to a more modest level with many consolidations happening,” Anvita Varshney, managing director of AV Capital Partners, told Arabian Business.

“More and more institutional funds and private equity have been diversifying and focusing on VC opportunities. The bright spot is that the (MENA) region is increasingly becoming a tech hub and we will see many success stories soon. It’s going to be exciting,” Varshney added.

Anvita Varshney, managing director of AV Capital Partners

According to the EMA Partners report, the Middle East is home to some of the world’s biggest investors, with the ten largest institutions in the region managing combined investments of $3.71 trillion.

The report said despite the pandemic, venture funds showed signs of continued growth in the MENA region, with 2020 witnessing a 13 percent year-on-year jump to over $1 billion investments in start-ups in the region.

The number of start-up investment deals, however, showed a 13 percent decline last year.

“The small decline in volumes but increase in absolute value reflects the sentiment that investors are prepared to make larger but more vigilant bets,” the report said.

OLX group’s $150m investment in Emerging Markets Property Group (EPMG), Knollwood; Lumia Capital’s $60m investment in cloud kitchen and food delivery major Kitopi; and Saudi Technology Venture’s $40m investment in health-tech venture Vezeeta, were among the top start-up investment deals last year, according to the report.

The report also projected a surge in hiring of top talent in sectors such as healthcare, FMCG & retail, telecommunications & technology, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) & fintech, real estate and education in the coming months and years, on the back of the expected increased flow of growth capital into these sectors.

While the healthcare sector is projected to see huge demand for top talent in telemedicine, healthcare logistics and R&D areas, the FMCG & retail sectors are expected to see a jump in demand for leadership talent with strong digital and technology skills who can help companies to ‘leap-frog’ rather than ‘play catch-up’, the report said.

The other specialised segments which are projected to see hiring demand are: cyber security, data centre connectivity and storage (in telecom and technology), experts in retail and digital banking functions ( BSFI & fintech), techno-commercial leadership talent (real estate) and top talents with skill sets for driving scaling-up and profitability and also delivery of digital education (education sector.)