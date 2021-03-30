SPACs – why they’re special and they’re here to stay

Despite scepticism in some quarters surrounding the sustainability of so-called blank-check listings, the popularity of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) shows scant signs of abating – and Middle East companies are helping to fuel the frenzy.

SPACs have become increasingly attractive and are often formed to allow private companies to raise fresh funds to grow and list directly without having to go through the costly and time-consuming initial public offering process.

Last month, Abu Dhabi-based Anghami announced that it will become the first home-grown Middle East tech company to list on the New York stock exchange after merging with SPAC Vistas Media Acquisition Company in one of the biggest investments into a Middle Eastern technology start-up in recent years – the deal values the music streaming service at $220 million.

Co-founder Elie Habib told Arabian Business: “Clearly with Vistas, with the SPAC idea, it came to fruition and it just makes sense to us that we are ready right now to do this and we are ready to grow in a way that is sustainable, but at the same time public, without requiring us to simply sell out the company and move on.”

While in February, US-based Wheels Up announced a merger with Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp, a SPAC headed by Ravi Thakran, former group chairman of LVMH South and Southeast Asia, Australia and Middle East.

Plans are in place to launch Wheels Up on the New York Stock Exchange in the second quarter of this year with a valuation of $2.1bn.

At the time, Thakran told Arabian Business: “We as a SPAC had a clear idea that we wanted to only go after aspirational consumer lifestyle businesses. We wanted ideally an American or European business that has not captured Asia very well as yet.

“We believe there are 10,000 companies globally, the majority of which are in America, which can be public, which should be public.”In the first two months of 2021, 175 SPACs sold initial public offerings, or roughly five deals per trading day, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. In February alone, 90 SPACs raised $32 billion, a monthly record.

Rohit Nanani, CEO and founder of Arrow Capital, told Arabian Business: “We see a significant growth opportunity for SPACs in the Middle East. In the region, more and more high-growth companies are coming to market seeking much-needed growth capital to fund scale – and SPACs offer a fast, more efficient route to do that.

“Similarly, demand for diversification is greater than ever amongst Gulf investors, and SPACs provide a valuable vehicle to open access to more diversified investment opportunities, increasing exposure to high performing technology investments coming out of global markets in the US, India and South East Asia.”

The popularity of SPACs surged as executives, athletes, private-equity giants and venture capital firms alike rushed to raise money for yet-to-be identified future investments, tapping appetite for early-stage companies.

Target companies are often start-up technology firms developing automotive or space technologies, sustainable energy, or order businesses in private equity portfolios.

The largest SPAC to date is the $4bn raised last year by hedge fund Pershing Square Capital’s founder Bill Ackman. While, Chamath Palihapitiya, the venture capitalist, used a SPAC in 2017 to take a 49 percent stage in Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, and was reported earlier this year to have created another seven special purpose corporations.

Nanani added: “We believes SPACs will be instrumental in facilitating greater access and adoption to tech investing in the Middle East. Recent success stories such as Anghami have shown the opportunities SPACs can unlock for ambitious growth companies looking to achieve meaningful scale.

“At the same time, SPACs offer a compelling alternative to traditional listings, helping to democratise access to technology investing for regional investors, enabling them to invest early, mitigate risk and dilution, and allowing greater room for long term value creation.”

Saurabh Gupta, board member and co-founder, Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., said the increasing global acceptance of SPACs is a result of the evolution of the model both from a regulatory point of view as well as market participation by various stakeholders.

He said: “However, a few key themes are emerging. Firstly, there are multiple reports that suggest that the returns for SPACs run by an experienced and credible founder and management team have been to perform significantly better than the average. Secondly, there was a clear market need since companies and investors have been looking for alternatives to the traditional IPO for a while. And finally, market dynamics is already challenging the sponsors to structure SPACs in innovative ways that make them more equitable for all stakeholders.

“This may eventually create a more stable and evolved ecosystem than what we have today.”

However, concerns have been raised over the future viability of blank-check companies. Pre-merger, SPACs trade without fundamentals and once invested, returns have been mixed and their structures may obscure costs to some investors.

While a recent study estimated that out of every $10 raised by a SPAC entity, there is, on average, only $6.70 left to be deployed in the targeted company.

A statement from Julius Baer said: “In the last two to three years, we have repeatedly noticed excesses in private market fundraising volumes and valuations, suggesting that the illiquidity premium may have turned negative.”

Although this has been tempered somewhat by Stephane Monier, chief investment officer at Lombard Odier Private Bank.

He said: “As long as the low-interest rate, low-yield environment persists, markets will continue to look for increasingly sophisticated sources of return. And as long as the SPAC market does not develop into a bubble, run out of credible companies to target, or become mired in lawsuits, these vehicles may offer an alternative route for companies to float on public markets.”