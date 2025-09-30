DMCC launches Wealth Hub as Dubai Family Offices control $1 trillion in assets

DMCC has launched its Wealth Hub, an ecosystem to support wealth management for family offices, private investors and financial firms in Dubai.

The launch arrives as Dubai-based family offices control over $1 trillion in assets under management, positioning the city among the fastest-growing destinations for private wealth globally.

The Wealth Hub serves as a single entry point into Dubai’s private capital environment, providing family offices and investors with tools and expertise to navigate cross-border structures, succession planning and governance.

DMCC Wealth Hub offers licensing solutions for family offices in Dubai

The Hub offers licensing solutions, access to legal, tax and fiduciary experts, investment opportunities and integration with DMCC’s Tradeflow platform for asset registration and financing.

License options include Single Family Office, Multi Family Office, Special Purpose Vehicle and Holding Company licenses to help businesses manage investments, hold assets and oversee operations.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, attended the launch event and participated in a discussion on the UAE’s investment vision.

“Private wealth and family offices are playing an increasingly pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s economic diversification journey. With the launch of world-class platforms such as the DMCC Wealth Hub, we are reinforcing the nation’s position as a trusted and competitive centre for sustainable wealth and value creation. The Ministry of Investment remains a dedicated partner in supporting these efforts, ensuring they align with our broader vision to cement the UAE’s standing as one of the world’s leading investment destinations,” Alsuwaidi said in a statement.

H.E. Abdulaziz AlNuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Entrepreneurship and the Economic Affairs Regulatory Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, delivered an address on the role of family wealth in the country’s economic diversification agenda.

“The DMCC Wealth Hub is a vital contribution to the UAE’s investment landscape. It provides family offices and private investors with enhanced clarity, regulatory certainty, and world-class support – reinforcing Dubai’s and the UAE’s role as a financial hub connecting regional and global capital with promising opportunities,” AlNuaimi added.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, addressed the gathering.

“Dubai is now one of the world’s fastest growing wealth destinations, with family offices managing over $1 trillion in assets. This figure is projected to grow by more than half by the end of the decade. The DMCC Wealth Hub builds on this momentum by providing a single gateway to Dubai’s private capital landscape, combining tailored structures, expert advisory and robust governance to steward wealth securely across generations. With more than 1,800 DMCC members already active in the sector and a proven record of scaling future focused ecosystems, the Wealth Hub will deliver the specialised services and environment needed to drive the next wave of investment and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global centre for private capital,” Bin Sulayem explained further

The programme included insights from Maurice Gravier, Chief Investment Officer at Emirates NBD, and Mathieu Pinet, Director at Deloitte Middle East, who shared perspectives on investment trends and structuring approaches in the private wealth landscape.

Speeches from representatives of DMCC, Emirates NBD and Deloitte completed the programme.

DMCC hosts nearly 26,000 companies across commodities, finance, technology and industry sectors. The Wealth Hub links private capital with innovation, positioning DMCC at the intersection of wealth and technology sectors.

With almost 3,400 technology companies in its ecosystem, including close to 1,000 Web3 firms, DMCC provides family offices and investors with access to opportunities in AI, digital assets and fintech, alongside traditional asset classes.