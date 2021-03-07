What you need to know: How the UK budget affects Arab investors

The UK’s historic mid-pandemic annual budget could herald big opportunities for Arab investors, according to experts.

Against a backdrop of the UK economy shrinking by 10 percent in 2020, Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a raft of spending measures last week to help buoy the post-coronavirus economy.

While the budget contained many boosts for British citizens, such as personal tax freezes, Sunak also unveiled measures that will impact companies investing in the UK or that are engaged in trading relationships with the UK.

Infrastructure Bank

A new Leeds-based Infrastructure Bank based is being launched with GBP12 billion in capital, with aim of funding GBP40 billion worth of public and private projects.

“Infrastructure investment continues to be a feature of UK government policy with a focus on underpinning growth combined with a shift towards new technologies,” John R. Bryson, professor of enterprise and economic geography at The University of Birmingham told Arabian Business.

“A key issue is the contribution this budget will make towards the shift towards a net zero carbon society and this will come with many investment opportunities,” Bryson added.

Sunak also announced a GBP1 billon Towns Fund which could be leveraged by Middle Eastern investors.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

“The key here is to identify projects in which this fund could be used to underpin property-related investment opportunities. These could be combined with infrastructure projects. There are sites that require public sector investment to facilitate private investment opportunities,” Bryson said.

Future Fund for tech

The UK government also announced a GBP375 million nationwide Future Fund: Breakthrough. The fund will invest in highly innovative companies such as those working in life sciences, quantum computing, or clean tech, and that aim to raise at least GBP20 million of funding.

“We’re likely to see MENA investors invest in tech companies which enable them to rapidly accelerate digital transformations,” said Wes Schwalje, COO of Dubai-based research firm Tahseen Consulting.

“The global pandemic has made it clear to many of the sprawling family-owned businesses and diversified holding companies that digital acceleration has opened up a time sensitive, immense opportunity that they need to take advantage of now or risk being late to the party,” he added.

Wes Schwalje, COO of Dubai-based research firm Tahseen Consulting.

Schwalje said the Future Fund’s super-deduction tax relief against the backdrop on the MENA’s digital economy acceleration seems likely to propel significant regional investment in UK technology companies.

“Due to the ongoing free trade agreement discussions which have focused significantly on technology and the MENA’s cash rich, innovation poor economies, the UK’s clear commitment to support homegrown innovation and technology will likely translate into significant regional investment interest in emerging tech,” the COO said.

Freeports announced

The UK government announced eight free ports for England, which could represent significant Middle Eastern opportunities.

Sunak said the “special economic zones with different rules to make it easier and cheaper to do business” would come with simpler planning, cheaper customs and lower taxes, with “tax breaks to encourage construction, private investment and job creation”.

The new free ports are located outside of London, in ports such as Liverpool, Plymouth and Solent.

“The announcement represents a return to an old policy for the UK. But a free port represents critical international and national infrastructure and they will come with important investment opportunities,” said Bryson.

John R. Bryson, professor of enterprise and economic geography at The University of Birmingham.

“There is considerable expertise across the Middle East in the application of free ports to release value and the new UK strategy will provide a set of investment opportunities that will need careful appraisal,” the professor added.

According to Bryon, the post-Brexit era will present “important opportunities” for Middle East companies to displace European companies from the market and encourage UK companies to develop their activities across the Middle East.

“Reassuring” budget

Stephen Thomas, professor of Finance and Associate Dean of City’s Business School, said that Gulf investors can be “reassured” by Britain’s budget.

“This has been a steady, mature budgetary response to the pandemic from Britain’s youthful Chancellor. Britain is open for business and offers predictability and stability after a noisy era of Brexit, Trump, and the initial pandemic shock. The only thing that mattered here was not to create unpleasant macroeconomic surprises in this extraordinarily unconventional economic context – and he delivered.”

“The UK macro context offers real growth and stability to welcome Gulf investors,” Thomas added.

Extended stamp duty holiday

Britain’s stamp duty holiday, announced as part of the annual budget, could represents a boon for Arab property buyers who are looking to take advantage of rosy prospects in the prime central London market.

The holiday – where tax is suspended on the first GBP500,000 of all property sales – has been extended for three months until 30 June.

After this date, the starting rate of stamp duty will be GBP250,000 until the end of September.

Investment opportunities at-a-glance