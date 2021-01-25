PwC’s chief economist forecasts 3% growth in the Gulf in 2021

While 2021 is starting with almost the same global challenges that plagued the previous year, it will likely end more positively with a 3 percent growth for Gulf economies , according to the chief economist at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Richard Boxshall said he believes the first half of this year will continue to be challenging but expects that to be followed with recovery and growth as vaccines become more widespread.

“Whatever else happens, I genuinely believe 2021 will be better than 2020. We’ve got vaccines, we know how to manage the virus and we are much more accustomed to dealing with it so there will be recovery and growth,” said Boxshall.

“But that does not mean it will be a smooth path and in the first three to six months, in particular, I believe it is going to be a bumpy path – we are already seeing that in January with case counts going up and restrictions. As the year goes by, however, I genuinely feel it will get better and towards the backend of the year we have a lot to look forward to once the vaccines are rolled out and there is a critical mass of people inoculated,” he added.

Boxshall, who was speaking at PwC’s monthly Transitioning to the New Normal webinar series, said regional economies are expected to grow by an average of 3 percent in 2021, lagging behind the expected 5 percent global growth.

The previous year had ended better than expected for the region’s economies with the “dual challenges of Covid and the oil prices which had collapsed” not having as drastic an impact as he expected, said Boxshall. The economies of Saudi Arabia and the UAE contracted by 5 to 6 percent in 2020 which was in line with the G7 economies.

Using Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMIs) as an indicator for non-oil sector performance, Boxshall said: “We spent most of 2020 in contraction but, at the back end of the year, we saw levels become stable and there was a big rebound in December with Saudi Arabia showing the strongest growth for the year then.”

Economist Richard Boxshall

“The UAE had a positive number as well though I did expect that to be a bit stronger with all the tourism and inbound travel over the holiday period, but maybe that will come through in January. Overall the region ended 2020 in a great place to move into 2021 in,” he continued.

In the webinar, Boxshall outlined four other themes, aside from recovery and growth, which he believes will characterise the economy in the region in the year ahead. They are uneven growth across sectors, decarbonisation, policy and innovation and fiscal retrenchments.

“I expect most sectors to actually grow, but some will grow more than others. Top-level growth in tourism and aviation will be very strong because demand was significantly hit in 2020 so there will be a strong rebound but financial services and banking may not grow as strongly,” said Boxshall.

There will be an increased momentum around the green agenda in the Gulf region, according to Boxshall

Decarbonisation is just emerging in the region, said Boxshall, and as such he expects there to be increased momentum around the green agenda with more initiatives supporting hydrogen and solar power as well as reduction of plastic usage.

“Regarding policy and innovation, we started seeing a little bit of this with the governments of the region thinking of how they will reboot their economy in the post-Covid era. In Dubai, we’ve heard of the visa regimes and the foreign ownership structures and I think we will hear much more about this in the coming year. There will be a lot of changes and activities that will hopefully be positive,” said Boxshall.

“In terms of fiscal retrenchment, big deficits have opened up in 2020 and I think we should expect some of those to be addressed by the governments in the region through changes in the revenues and expenditure policies,” he added.