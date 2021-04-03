Will India’s new tax change lead to Gulf expats rethinking investment plans?

India will stand to lose a large chunk of investments by some of its wealthy Gulf-based expats in the wake a government move to deny tax rebates on certain categories of income earned by non-resident Indians (NRIs) staying in countries which do not levy income tax on individuals, according to experts.

A new amendment in India’s tax laws, approved by the country’s parliament last week, made it mandatory for NRIs to pay taxes at applicable rates on their income earned in India beyond the stipulated threshold level if they do not pay income tax in the country they reside.

The amendment on the definition of ‘liable to tax’ in the tax law also made it incumbent on expat Indian businessmen residing in countries with no income tax to pay tax in India on their global income if their stay in India exceeds 120 days.

“This (amendment) will be a major blow to some of the Indian businessmen who have been staying in countries like the UAE for long, and were planning to invest a part of their wealth in India and were also planning to spend more time in India,” Rahul Garg (pictured below), tax expert and partner with PwC India, told Arabian Business.

“These businessmen now will also have to pay tax on their global income in India, as staying in India beyond the stipulated period of 120 days would also mean they are controlling their businesses in, say the UAE, from here,” Garg said, adding that this could adversely affect future NRI investments in India from the Gulf region.

There was, however, no immediate assessment on the extent of possible losses to India in the short-to-medium terms.

“As is the case with most of the tax amendments in the past, there is no projection on how much could be the tax gain to India due to this amended ‘liable to tax’ clause or what could be its likely impact on future NRI investments from countries with no personal tax,” said a tax expert, who wished not to be identified.

Previously, NRIs could claim tax rebates on their India income or tax waiver on their global income if their stays in the countries they reside exceeded 182 days.

The threshold level for NRIs to pay tax on their income generated in India is 1.5 million rupees ($20,469) per annum.

Tax experts said the revised definition on ‘deemed to be citizens’ in India would also impact millions of expats Indians working in various Gulf countries as they will now be fully taxed in India on their income generated in the country – such as rentals or other sources – if that exceeds 1.5 million rupees.

Prior to the amendment, Gulf-based expat Indians – employees, professionals and businessmen – could claim tax rebates on their India income under India’s double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) with these countries.

Experts said such tax rebates were claimed by several businessmen on their income from businesses in countries like the UAE under NRI status, even though their stay in India exceeded 120 days in the past, citing certain favourable court rulings in India.

Of the nearly 31 million NRIs, an estimated 8.5 million NRIs work in the Gulf region where countries do not tax income earned by individuals.

Officials at India’s finance ministry described the latest tax amendment as a move to remove the ambiguity around the term ‘liable to tax’.

Industry insiders said some of the NRI businessmen, under a newly formed body called the International Investors Forum, have already initiated a dialogue with federal finance ministry officials to seek a reversal of this amendment although the government has so far remained firm on its decision.

NRI businessmen are demanding a special dispensation, arguing that they have lived decades in countries like the UAE creating wealth through their businesses there and they now want to invest part of it in their home country for its economic development.

Leading Indian chambers of commerce such as the Confederation of India Industry (CII) and Assocham have also taken up this issue with the government, citing possible adverse impact of it on NRI investments in India.

Opposition political leaders such as Mahua Moitra, the MP representing the Trinamool Congress which is fighting a tough electoral battle with the India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state legislative council election in West Bengal, and Congress MP Shashi Taroor have also demanded clarification on the ‘complicated words in Finance Bill 2021’, which Moitra said in reality was a special Gulf workers tax.