The changing nature of wealth management

The private banking industry stands at the cusp of great change and is expected to see transformation over the next decade. A large part of this transformation will be precipitated by technology and the need to provide unique and customised solutions to clients. The primary challenge each institution faces is its ability to make itself special; to be all but irreplaceable in the eyes of the customer.

Technology is an amazing enabler and can catalyse positive change in the private banking industry. The future of finance will have a very different engine to it, the use of AI, machine learning, big data, internet of things, are genuine game changers that will lead to a radical ‘re-architecting’ of financial services.

However, it is important to note that optimal services will always be tethered to the human factor which is likely to become even more important in the coming decade. Technological tools will be leveraged to amplify the human factor and ensure that the nuanced needs of the HNI and UHNI investors are being ably met. We are entering an era where banks must offer ‘hyper-personalised’ advice to their wealthy clients. In fact, during the lockdown, and as a consequence of spending more time at home, client engagements and discussions have accelerated.

Clients are scrutinising their wealth manager’s response to the pandemic, its treatment of employees, and support for the wider community; conversations have become more personal and relationships have deepened for good. Concurrently, the growing demand for greater digital capabilities is also paving the way for new competitors to enter the market with value propositions focused on online advisory services. Clients are increasingly demanding online access to services and gravitating towards firms that can holistically deliver the required services in a seamless and secure manner.

Another trend that is fast gaining traction in the aftermath of the pandemic is a renewed focus on sustainable investing and environmental, social and government (ESG) filters. An increasing number of clients are looking to generate positive profits by investing in good companies that are also making a positive ESG impact.

Finally, already a popular investment approach, goals-based investing will also be increasingly used by HNWIs.

What are some investment areas/sectors you’ve seen experience highest growth over the course of the pandemic?

The impact of COVID-19 on businesses has varied greatly between sectors. Whilst the entertainment, leisure, and services industries were in deep-water, much of the tech industry has leapt forward. Startups operating in deeptech, cybersecurity, and areas of emerging tech performed well during the tumult of 2020.

The healthcare sector — particularly pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and biotechs — is another key beneficiary of the pandemic-led disruption, which attracted investors’ attention amidst the development of vaccines and cure for COVID-19.

The pandemic revealed the multiple gaps in our ecosystems and underscored the need for innovative solutions. With pandemic led lockdowns and social distancing norms coming to the fore, the need for virtual care technologies became of prime importance. As a result, businesses focused on offering innovative tech solutions have come under the spotlight – biotech is an emerging market and this theme is expected to broaden and deepen. Finally eco-investing or green investing gained a lot of traction during the pandemic, as investors became increasingly aware of the environmental and social impact of their investment decisions.

Which industries have suffered most during this period?

Inarguably, the pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on industries across the board, with few, for example, big tech, remaining unscathed.

On certain industries, the impact has been catastrophic and has compelled a strategic rethink. The restaurant industry, for instance, was nearly wiped out during the first round of lockdowns, and many eateries didn’t make it through to reopening.

Many theme parks reopened with restrictions, while others remain shuttered due to the pandemic. With the international tourism industry down significantly, hotels are struggling to stay afloat. Part of the reason that hotel occupancy is down is because travel, in general, is down.

In particular, the air travel industry has borne the maximum brunt of the pandemic. Between January and October 2020, 43 commercial airlines went out of business, and experts are not particularly optimistic about the immediate future. Additionally, while the retail sector was already experiencing woes pre-pandemic, the lockdowns and social distancing measures served to exacerbate its woes further.

Are the demographics of your private banking clientele changing? How?

Continued demographic diversification in the client base is another key trend that the industry will need to embrace. The pace of wealth accumulation among millennials and women of all generations will continue to increase as a result of the boom in tech-driven innovation. This creates significant demand for wealth management advice and wealth preservation strategies, presenting an opportunity for wealth managers who can offer bespoke wealth management services to meet their needs, as well as, in turn, diversify their own workforce to be better aligned with the changing client demographics. Significant transfer of wealth to the next generation and restructuring financial affairs by setting up family offices is a growing trend. Another emerging trend is the fact that life expectancy continues to increase, and families will find three and, in some instances, even four generations of family members alive at the same time, with newer members becoming successful entrepreneurs themselves in their own right.

Against this backdrop, independent advice and the ability to manage and represent often diverse interests while preserving the family’s legacy, will require wealth managers to create structures which will help families navigate that complexity in an environment that fosters collaboration between the different generations. Finally, from a client perspective, there will be continued momentum towards increasingly incorporating ESG factors into portfolios, with the aim to both protect and enhance returns for the long term.

What are some challenges you see when it comes to delivering a good value proposition for cross-border clients?

In a world of COVID-19 travel restrictions, setting up the right legal and compliance framework to more seamlessly bank offshore clients remotely is becoming a business necessity. Wealth managers also need to actively engage policymakers to overcome hurdles. Accelerating digitization of areas that were earlier paper based including execution of transactions digitally, online KYC, client risk assessment are focus areas that will eventually add significant speed and value to the client experience of both onshore and cross-border clients.