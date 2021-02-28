Bitcoin might be king of cryptocurrencies, but are others any good?

Everyone has heard of Bitcoin. So much so that the two words, Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, like Hoover and vacuum cleaner, are virtually synonymous. And yet, when I last looked, there were some 8,587 other cryptocurrencies. There may be a finite supply of Bitcoin, but there is no such finite supply of alternatives.

There are only some 180 national currencies in the world, and in contrast, there are more than 8,500 cryptocurrencies that exist. That number alone is evidence of the extent and speed at which this space is expanding.

So what are these other cryptocurrencies – or altcoins, as they are known? Are any of them any good? Should we be investing in them?

At the moment on my computer I have WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Facebook messenger, iMessage, various email addresses, Skype and among various other messaging platforms. Different people seem to communicate with me via different media, and often I forget who sends messages to which outlet. Checking my messages seems to take longer and longer each day.

Something similar is going to happen with money. And that trend has already started.

I personally own between 10 and 20 different cryptocurrencies. Keeping track of them all is taking up more time than I would like. But the day is not far away when we will hold as many wallets as we do messaging apps; perhaps we’ll hold more.

Bitcoin is still by far the top dog. It is the gateway into crypto, the first crypto that most people buy. It has the network. It has the recognition. It currently has 60-70 percent of the market share. Ethereum is the next biggest coin, with 15 percent of the market.

If you simply want exposure to the cryptocurrency sphere, buy bitcoin and walk away.

Bitcoin is the standard, performing the same role in the crypto economy as gold did in the global money system of the 19th century. There may be altcoins that are superior in design, but do not underestimate the power of Bitcoin’s network effect. It is by far the strongest. There are some hardcore Bitcoin maximalists who argue that you shouldn’t own any other coin. I recommend keeping the majority of your crypto portfolio in Bitcoin, while allocating some speculative funds to others.

Generally speaking, bitcoin tends to outperform other altcoins – it is a better store of value – during bear markets, or “crypto winters.” But during the sporadic periods of speculative mania, “altcoin season” to use the jargon, such as we have seen over the last three months, altcoins outperform, sometimes quite dramatically. Bitcoin’s market dominance is currently 62 percent. At the peak of the last bull market in January 2018 it was just 37 percent.

The next biggest coin by market share is ethereum, which accounts for about 15 percent of the crypto market share. Ethereum has its detractors and its supporters, and I suppose the ultimate expression of who is right is the market price, which is currently around $1,600. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange has just started offering ethereum futures, indicating how much it has grown.

Generally speaking, ethereum rises by more in the good times and falls by more in the bad times. Over the past 12 months it has outperformed bitcoin, going from around $130 to north of $2,000. But since early February bitcoin has been stronger than ethereum.

Ethereum is a platform for building decentralized applications. The more decentralised apps (DAPPs) that get built, the better it is for ethereum. There are other DAPP platforms, but ethereum is the leader. There has been a boom in DeFi (decentralised finance), which are apps aimed at getting rid of the need for intermediaries in the financial system. There has similarly been a boom in NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

Many DeFi apps and NFT tokens are built on the ethereum platform. One simple means by which to play either market is to own ethereum. Owning the coins is a bit like owning shares in the platform, app or protocol.

I own some ethereum in my own portfolio, but a couple of alarm bells are ringing. Firstly, Bitcoin collapsed in 2017 shortly after the introduction of futures in Chicago. So that may be a bit of a warning sign with ethereum futures now being sold. Secondly – maybe more importantly – is that some of ethereum’s competitors may have the edge in terms of functionality, even if ethereum currently has the larger network. In this regard, other app coins worth considering include Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Binance coin (BNB) and, Fantom (FTM).

One way of thinking about altcoins is to group them into categories. Stablecoins are designed to reflect the value of national currencies or precious metals. Tether, that contentiously claimed to be backed by the US dollar but was later called out as this was a lie, is the most famous of the so-called stablecoins.

Some coins are designed to be clones of Bitcoin, but with faster transaction speeds and lower costs; Bitcoin cash and Litecoin, and perhaps even Steller, are examples. Meanwhile, Nano, yet another altcoin, is designed for micro-transactions.

Other coins are designed for gambling, gaming, virtual reality, identity management, and the internet of things.

Most cryptocurrency transactions are visible on the blockchain, privacy coins use clever devices to obscure the addresses of transacting parties, and so provide anonymity. Monero (XMR) and Zcash (ZEC) are the best known. Two speculative picks are Secret (SCRT) and Haven (XHV).

There are even joke coins (I’m not kidding) that are coins specifically designed to be jokes. Doge, Elon Musk’s favourite coin, is the most famous of these. The Tesla founder once described himself as dogecoin CEO, and he relentlessly tweets about it. In early February, following a strong of Musk tweets, the price went up by 1,000 percent in a day. Some joke.

And, beware, there are scam coins specifically designed to be pumped and then dumped by the creators. OneCoin is the most famous example, in which around GBP2 billion was spent on OneCoin tokens before its founder disappeared and the platform was found to be nothing more than a Ponzi scheme.

It’s hard not to feel like a kid in a sweet shop looking at all the different altcoins. There are so many, all with different uses, functions and purposes. You might find yourself wanting to own a lot of them, but when delving into crypto waters, keep your discipline, and avoid the scams.

Dominic Frisby is the author of Bitcoin: the Future of Money? (2014), available at all good bookshops with the audiobook, read by the author, on Amazon.