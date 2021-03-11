Arabian Business presents the Money Forum to discuss investment strategies in 2021

It hardly needs to be said that the investment landscape has experienced the same shifts and shocks as every element of working life in the last 12 months. Stock indices, for instance, rewarded emerging tech players while punishing airlines and hospitality groups.

Oil has boomed on supply concerns. Real estate has dipped on economic uncertainty. Cryptos have exploded as a new store of value. The world of wealth hasn’t quite turned on its head, but it’s certainly spinning at a slightly different speed.

For HNWIs, this represents both a challenge and an opportunity: how to protect wealth on the one hand, where to accelerate its growth on the other.

Arabian Business has recently launched AB Money as a means of sharing the latest advice, insight and expertise from the region’s leading bankers, finance professionals, wealth managers and asset managers, as well as experts in real estate, crypto and alternative assets.

To accompany it, the AB Money Forum will be held on the morning of March 31, 2021 at the W Hotel, The Palm Dubai.

Following the remarkable success of the AB Forum in February, one of the first in-person conferences of the year, AB Money Forum will again unite industry experts with an engaged, influential audience – this time to create meaningful conversations about the optimum investment strategies for 2021.

The Forum will start at 9am and include sessions looking at topics such as asset allocation in a post-Covid economy, expat finance and wealth protection in an ever-evolving world and alternate assets and the hunt for new returns.

The event will also serve as the official launch of the AB/Money section on the ArabianBusiness.com website and April’s special “Money” issue of Arabian Business.

The Forum will be taking place in line with government guidelines on social distancing and with all the necessary health and safety measures in place. As such, there will be strict limit on attendees.

