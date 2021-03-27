Gulf investors poised to snap up Britain’s new $687m sovereign sukuk

The UK government has issued £500 million ($687 million) of sukuk – seven years since it became the first country in the western world to issue sovereign Islamic bonds.

The treasury on Thursday said the sukuk had been sold to investors based in the UK and in the major hubs for Islamic finance in the Middle East and Asia.

The second UK sukuk offering is more than double the size of the first issuance in 2014, increasing the supply of high-quality Sharia compliant, liquid assets to the market and supporting the development of Islamic finance products in the UK.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “By launching our second sovereign sukuk, we’re cementing the UK’s position as the leading global hub for Islamic finance outside of the Islamic world.”

Gulf and Asia demand

Unlike Britain’s first sukuk sale which was oversubscribed by 10 times, the second sukuk saw more evenly matched order demand of £625 million ($862 million) and was sold to a broad range of institutional investors around the world.

“The UK has long presented an attractive investment destination for investors from the Gulf, Asia and other overseas regions who have regularly and increasingly utilised Sharia compliant financial structures to invest in a diverse range of assets in the UK,” said Stella Cox CBE (pictured above), Islamic finance government lobbyist and managing director at London-headquartered financial market intermediary DDCAP Group.

“The increase in the sovereign sukuk issuance size, which more than doubles that of the inaugural transaction, is a welcome development that has clearly been well received by the market, creating additional access to sterling denominated HQLA for Sharia compliant investors outside of the UK, as well as within,” she added.

New Gulf instrument

Omar Shaikh, advisory board member of the UK’s Islamic Finance Council, said the GBP-denominated sukuk is “excellent news” for Gulf and all international Islamic asset managers as it provides an additional instrument to manage their portfolio strategy.

“For those Gulf investors with GBP exposure it serves well as a treasury tool. For the Gulf-backed banks in the UK with an Islamic focus, it also helps as part of their regulatory capital requirement structure,” Shaikh (pictured below) added.

“For the domestic market, the sukuk is critical for the development of ISAs, pensions and other saving instruments for the UK retail Muslim population to help them save for retirement and their future needs, he said.

Samina Akram, founder of London-based Islamic finance consultancy Samak Ethical Finance, said: “The timing of this sukuk, during a economic slow down and Brexit, is sending a very strong message to London and the international community – Islamic finance is growing.”

London now has more than 20 international banks operating in Islamic finance – five of which are fully Sharia-compliant. London is also home to more than 20 law firms that are supplying legal services relating to Islamic finance for global and domestic markets.

Islamic finance mechanisms have been used to finance a range of iconic London projects, like The Shard, the Olympic Village, and the redevelopment of the Chelsea Barracks and the Battersea Power Station sites.