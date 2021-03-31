Why NFTs are aiding the birth of the virtual assets economy

The world is entering an era of a new virtual economy, according to the founder of Cheeze Inc., Simon Hudson, as he discussed the increasing popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) at the inaugural Arabian Business Money Forum.

NFTs transform digital works of art and other collectibles into unique verifiable assets that can be traded through blockchain technology.

And they have been thrust into the spotlight following the sale of a collage of images by digital artist Beeple for $69.3 million earlier this month at Christie’s auction house.

Indeed, at Wednesday morning’s event, Arabian Business gave attendees the opportunity to own their own piece of art, a unique logo design commemorating forum.

Hudson said: “I think we’re seeing the birth of the new kind of virtual assets economy.”

Back in 2018, the overall market for NFTs was around $41 million, however, when the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020, the overall market for NFTs ballooned to over $338 million, according to the data collected from nonfungible.com.

Joining Hudson on the opening panel discussion was Thomas Shambler, head of digital at ITP Media, and he agreed that NFTs were certainly here to stay.

“There is no doubt at all in my mind that we are in an NFT gold rush and I think we can all understand that,” he said.

However, he cautioned that the boom in NFTs should not be mistaken for a ‘get rich quick’ scheme.

He added: “As with any kind of gold rush, I think you are going to be looking at probably 90 percent of currently what’s out there are really not going to appreciate, and they’re probably not even going to stay the same.

“The way I’m looking at it and I’m looking at investing in potential NFTs is, is this something that I wouldn’t mind having for the rest of my life and if it is, and it does appreciate, that’s great. If it doesn’t, but it’s something that I’ve picked up and purchased because it’s something that is impactful to me, for example, then that’s also fine.”

In a lively and interactive session, questions from the floor included concerns over the regulation of NFTs, which can be anything from artwork and GIFs, through to football cards and even, in recent weeks, a New York Times column by Kevin Roose, which sold at online auction for 350 Ether – more than $500,000.

Shambler said: “The blockchain technology which is what NFTs are built on actually has that transparency and that history ledger and has that element of security and regulation around it.

He added: “We live in a digital world and I think that people will start to find ways of minting all sorts but I believe that assets like title deeds authentication of Rolex watches luxury goods is going to be a real.”

Hudson said the popularity of NFTs was coming off the back of the huge rise in the value of bitcoin, the value of which briefly surpassed $1 trillion earlier this year.

“We saw in the last three or four months the price of bitcoin has shot up. A lot of people are now sitting on huge wealth in dollar equivalent. These people have got newfound wealth and they are looking at ways to spend it,” he said.