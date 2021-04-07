Christie’s virtual watch auction poised to break Middle East record

The pandemic has created an increased purchasing appetite among watch collectors despite auctions shifting from in-person to virtual events to curb the spread of coronavirus.

As a result, Christie’s Watches Online: The Dubai Edit virtual auction is targeting $10 million worth of sales by its closing on April 8 (bidding started March 24). The auction has already broken a record of most expensive watch sold at an auction in the Middle East with one timepiece currently holding a $1.3 million bid, said Remy Julia, Chief Watch Specialist at Christie’s Dubai.

“Last year’s auction in October was our first virtual one but it was successful as we gained 400 new clients and sold close to $7 million worth of watches in one afternoon,” said Julia.

Unlike luxury retail watches which can be bought in stores, collectors’ watches are largely vintage models sold through auctions, which constitute 80 percent of Christie’s business, and private sales where an investor asks them for a specific watch or wants to sell one discreetly, explained Julia.

Remy Julia, Chief Watch Specialist at Christie’s Dubai

“During the pandemic last year, we had our best year in terms of private sales. This is because people had time to discuss, look at their safe, and question their investments and assets,” said Julia.

“In our Dubai office alone, we made $12 million from private sales of watches,” he continued.

Julia expects demand to increase even further once collectors and investors can fill the auction halls again.

“I think, with the pandemic, people appreciate the value of things a bit more and they want to live their lives, they don’t want to postpone anything,” he said.

RM Abu Dhabi edition MBZ 2

Adapting to virtual

When coronavirus related restrictions prevented live events from taking place, auction houses had to quickly adapt.

“It has changed the way we approach auctions. This year, we gave collectors two weeks to come and see the watches in our DIFC location while previously we only gave them a week in the hotel where the auctions were hosted,” Julia said.

“We come from an industry where catalogues are very important but we did away with it last year and now rely on the website and Christie’s app as the pandemic made people much more used to the digital world,” he added.

Gerald Genta green MOP grand complication 2

Christie’s has been conducting live watch auctions for 50 years now and sells over 2,500 watches globally at an average of a $100 million annually. The watch brands that constitute 80 percent of its business are Rolex and Patek Philippe. From its Dubai office, it caters to the collectors in Middle East, Africa, India and Russia.

Julia offers the following advice for first time watch collectors: