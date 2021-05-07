Icecap launches NFT Diamond Collectibles from new Dubai base

Icecap, the first company to offer investment-grade diamonds through NFT token technology, has launched a line of high-end diamond and jewellery collectibles from its new base in Dubai.

The tokenised “Icecap Collectibles” will include ultra high-end, natural diamonds in red, yellow, green and other colors, plus unique finished jewelry pieces.

Icecap is the brainchild of the father-son team of Jacques Voorhees, who revolutionised the diamond industry in the 1980s by introducing online trading technology via Polygon, and Erik Voorhees, the well-known bitcoin advocate and founder of ShapeShift.

CEO Jacques told Arabian Business: “We decided to come out with a line of NFT diamond collectables. These are extremely rare items, not always, but typically over 1 million dollars each. They’re going to be things that there’s nothing else quite like that anywhere in the world. Each one is an utterly unique thing.”

A $3 million intense red carat diamond is included in the first offering.

Icecap’s diamond tokens are traded on the world’s largest NFT exchange, OpenSea.io. A buyer can hold the token as an investment, sell it to liquidate, or redeem and take delivery of the physical diamond itself—which can later be re-tokenised if desired.

“It has all the pieces of authenticity and grading attached to it. That goes in a vault and the NFT representing ownership is free to safely go out in the wild and be traded back-and-forth without any question whatsoever of the diamond being damaged or being switched or played with,” said Jacques (pictured below).

“That’s where the value comes from that you’re able to take the fragile thing, not that diamonds are fragile, but they’re problematic in terms of the things that can happen to them out there in the wild.

“You’re taking the extremely important, valuable thing and you’re putting it in a safe place and you’re trading this certificate back-and-forth that is embedded into the blockchain.”

Non-Fungible Token (NFT) technology gained worldwide attention in February when an NFT representing ownership of a piece of digital art was sold by Christie’s for $69 million. NFTs are blockchain-based tokens which document ownership of real world or virtual world assets. As blockchain tokens, once sold they can move efficiently between buyers and sellers for trading purposes on NFT exchanges.

Jacques explained: “There’s been collector demand for high-end diamonds and jewellery for a thousand years, what we’re targeting is the part of that market, either a sub-section or an expansion of that market, that is enabled by the process of adding the NFT to the piece.

“Another market is the more traditional collector who now realises that this is an even better way to move money into a collectable piece to have that NFT, blockchain element to it so when it comes to selling it, it’s going to be easier to do.”

Jacques revealed that the vault will be kept under ultra-high security within the Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre (DMCC).

Icecap, which was created in Denver, Colorado, USA, in 2020, has moved its headquarters to DMCC in Dubai.