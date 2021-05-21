Revealed: The attitude of UAE investors to crypto assets

The volatile history of cryptocurrencies has not dampened appetite in the UAE for these assets, according to a new survey.

The results of a Holborn Assets-sponsored YouGov poll showed that roughly one in four of the 1,000-plus respondents view crypto assets as offering “exciting investment opportunities” while 45 percent said they are seeking more education before they invest.

Reflecting this relatively robust demand, 44 percent said they would feel comfortable with over 5 percent of their investment portfolio invested in cryptocurrencies in 2021.

This figure was over 10 percent for nearly one in five (18 percent) UAE residents.

“There is clearly growing demand for this new and enticing asset class, especially given the returns it can potentially offer investors,” said Stefan Terry, global senior partner in the UAE office of Holborn Assets.

“The survey results also highlight the strong interest locally in more education about cryptocurrencies as a precursor for making portfolio allocations,” added Terry.

The survey showed that 18-24 year olds are the most bullish on cryptocurrencies, with a third of respondents considering them to be “exciting investment opportunities” compared to 17 percent in the 45+ age group.

Only 10 percent of the youngest age group wants these assets to be heavily regulated, versus 17 percent for older investors. And while just 12 percent of young respondents consider crypto assets to be a fad, this rises to 20 percent among the 45 year olds and above.

There are also some striking trends in terms of nationality. For example, Emiratis are the keenest group to invest in cryptocurrencies, at 33 percent, compared to Arab expats (23 percent), Asian residents (24 percent) and Westerners (19 percent).

While a third of Emirati respondents said a 5-10 percent allocation in crypto assets would suit them, 51 percent of Western expats said they would only allocate 0-2 percent to cryptocurrencies, and just 14 percent would be comfortable with a 5-10 percent allocation.

Established in 1998, Holborn Assets is a global financial services company that provides quality financial advice and wealth management solutions to roughly 20,000 clients.

Whether crypto is too risky or a fast-track to riches is one of the questions that will be debated at the upcoming AB Money Forum: Build Your Financial Future.

The live AB Forum event on May 31 will dive into the secrets of saving and how to make your earnings worker harder and smarter with leading experts and thought leaders.

Join us live at the JW Marriott Marquis, or register to tune in via the live stream, by clicking here or filling out the form below.