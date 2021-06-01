‘Heart-breaking’ bitcoin story revealed by investment expert

The world of cryptocurrency is full of tragic tales of people who sold too soon and missed the boom, or who have lost passwords to accounts containing millions, but imagine spending a bitcoin fortune on morning coffee?

Maurice Gravier, chief investment officer, wealth management, Emirates NBD, has revealed one of the harshest investment lessons he has learned in his lifetime.

Is bitcoin ever going to be proper currency? Maurice Gravier give his take at the #ABMoneyForum pic.twitter.com/E61trTDUND — ArabianBusiness.com (@ArabianBusiness) May 31, 2021

The enigmatic Frenchman told the AB Money Forum how he was one of the early investors in the cryptocurrency craze and got on board around 2010 by buying bitcoin.

Describing it as a “heart-breaking” story, he said: “I used to own bitcoins back about 10 years ago. I think it was worth about $38 then. There was a place where you could buy your morning coffee with bitcoin and I thought it was so cool that I could do that, so I spent bitcoins on coffee, It might have been anywhere between five and 50 bitcoins as I recall I had up to 50 back then.”

According to the market today, 50 bitcoin is currently worth in the region of AED6.7 million ($1.8m), even just five would be worth $180,000. “I would be rich now,” said Gravier, who joked that the coffee purchased wasn’t even of great quality.

In what was the closing fireside chat of the latest AB Money Forum, the financial expert told a packed – socially distanced – audience that he hoped bitcoin could become a genuine unit of currency, although he stressed it would very much depend on adoption and volatility going down.

“I wish they were, yes. I wish they were, but to be a currency you need to have some kind of stability, but stability against what? If you’re pegged against the US dollar then you are the US dollar at the end of the day and you can be regulated and we know that, with lots of examples, dealing with the US dollar comes with strings attached.”

He added: “I’m quite sure it will because with all the central banks printing, what makes the value of a currency is the trust at the end of the day. The gold standard is long gone so you trust in the Fed, you trust in the dollar, but who knows, even very solid countries, Sweden in 1992 almost went bankrupt, anything can happen.”

Earlier this year, Visa announced that it would be the first major electronic payments platform to accept some cryptocurrency to settle transactions on its network.

And some countries have indirectly assented to the legal use of bitcoin by enacting some regulatory oversight, although the cryptocurrency is not currently legally acceptable as a substitute for a country’s legal tender.