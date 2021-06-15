It’s a mad crypto world (and that’s good)

It’s been over a year since Covid-19 changed the world as we know it. With it came some great opportunities, opening our eyes to the incredible potential of new key emerging markets, such as cryptocurrencies.

Since their inception in 2009, digital currencies have come a long way. Today they are being adopted as a payment method by the mainstream finance industry proving its incredible potential power to sweep the finance world off its feet.

Looking back at 2020 and the first half of 2021, we saw an incredible surge in the crypto market the Bitcoin rose to 400 percent, XRP and ETH posted three-digit increases and the smaller cap cryptos were no longer small anymore. Then came a chain of events sending ripples through the crypto market, such as Tesla suspending vehicle purchases using the cryptocurrency citing environmental concerns over the mining process and China and the US deciding regulation and tax compliance on trading cryptocurrencies, causing the largest cryptocurrency in the world – Bitcoin, to take a hit.

These developments impacted Ethereum too, with the digital coin trading 15 percent lower at $3,001.70. Approximately $279.65 billion was wiped off from the entire value of the crypto market in a day.

You might ask yourself how we even got here, and would this be a good time to invest in cryptos? Now, we cannot make that decision for you, but we can definitely equip you with facts and data that might help you judge whether to jump into the crypto boat or not.

Inflation is the mother of all fears

To protect their investments against rising inflation caused by global uncertainty (i.e. the pandemic) many traders started to run away from the US dollar. They have taken shelter in assets that historically have held value or have even appreciated. These safe-haven assets include precious metals or the Japanese Yen, and more recently, Bitcoin and cryptos. Even though digital coins are volatile by definition, the current economic conditions led investors to bet on crypto.

Crypto adoption keeps the wheel spinning

Another reason for Bitcoin’s price overall still holding strong is its adoption as a payment method. More banks and companies are starting to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.

In May, one of the largest banks in the world, Goldman Sachs officially relaunched its crypto desk after it successfully traded two types of bitcoin-linked derivatives as a part of the firm’s global currencies and emerging markets division. Big-league companies such as Microsoft, Starbucks, MasterCard, Home Depot and more, embracing crypto as a form of payment has helped boost the popularity of digital coins, turning them into mainstream products.

Back when Paypal announced the launch of cryptocurrency buying and selling features on its platform, we witnessed an increase in Bitcoin’s price almost immediately. As of today, PayPal has nearly 350 million users who can easily buy, store, and use Bitcoin.

With the growing popularity, many similar applications were launched in the past months. Popular competitors to PayPal and Venmo, Square (SQ) and CashApp are now accepting cryptos as well. Recently, eBay Inc said it was considering accepting cryptocurrency as a valid form of payment in the future, and although Amazon does not directly permit Bitcoin as a valid payment method, you can still buy Amazon vouchers and gift cards through it.

The Elon Musk case

We saved the best for last. If recent events are any indication, then Bitcoin and Elon Musk’s tweets go hand-in-hand. For those of you living under a rock, here’s a quick recap. It started in early February, when Elon Musk decided to buy $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin. BTC prices soared to all-time highs following the Tesla boss’ announcement. Just less than two weeks later, Elon Musk decided to have a bit more fun, expressing his “concern” that Bitcoin prices seemed “a bit high.” The result? Cryptos went down like a carousel.

Then came one major event that changed Bitcoin’s upward trajectory to downwards –Tesla suspended vehicle purchases using the cryptocurrency. The company’s CEO Elon Musk made the announcement on May 12, citing environmental concerns over the “mining” process. That day, the cryptocurrency market lost more than $300 billion of its market cap.

As of today

After a couple of roller-coaster weeks of trading, accounting for the regulation and tax compliance news from China and the US, Bitcoin fell approximately 16 percent to $31,772.43. But, the question remains: What will Musk say next, and what will happen then? Better believe the boys from Tears for Fears: We live in a Mad World indeed.

To the million-dollar question

With the recent turn of events, should you roll the dice and consider investing in crypto’s.

Now we’re not telling you to trade Bitcoin now until it’s too late or whether the prices will continue this spiral or move up. Nobody knows. What we do know are hard facts explained in the article and that investment decisions depend on how you view things, your trading strategies and risk appetite. BTC and other cryptos remain largely decentralised, bypassing traditional fees charged by banks and financial institutions.

With all the movements, let us not forget about what happened after the BTC crash in early 2018 – the market recovered, surpassing everyone’s expectations. Despite it all, Bitcoin is up 268 percent in the past year. At the same time, Ether, the second-largest crypto in the world, edged up more than 840 percent. Until we witness a global regulation in place, for example, the regulations governing cryptocurrencies in China, we see no reason why history cannot repeat itself.

On the other hand, with its rapid growth in popularity, there are other options people have started to consider, such as trading cryptos via leveraged products.

Madalina Rotaru, CEO of Capex.com ADGM.