Exploring Bitcoin’s role in philanthropy

It may have been a time of concern and anxiety, but according to McKinsey & Co , the global pandemic increased the desire of the international philanthropic community to give and strive to be more impactful.

In a paper called A Transformative Moment for Philanthropy, Tracy Nowski, Maisie O’Flanagan and Lynn Taliento wrote, “The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted a number of donors to dig deeper into their endowments and change their grant-making approaches to deploy more capital than they had planned.”

We’ve seen this in action across the UAE. In Dubai, the “10 million meals” campaign exceeded its target within a week of its launch. In Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution’s (Ma’an) “Together We Are Good” drive helped raise AED438 million in funds and more than AED600m in in-kind donations within 100 days. If ever there was a time for foundations to consider permanently accelerating the pace and volume of giving, it’s now – and innovation could be driving philanthropy’s next chapter.

It is now becoming clear to many in the global philanthropic community that blockchain could be a tool to enhance charitable giving, especially with its ability to sidestep fraud and create closer networks between the various players in support of initiatives against Covid-19.

Defining blockchain

Blockchain was created to establish a peer-to-peer transactions over the internet. Simply put, it is a distributed ledger or a database chain of transactions that is owned and thus forth maintained by the network of users within the system. It is not privately owned or operated by an individual or an institution.

Each and every transaction is accompanied by an encrypted and unchangeable hash number that creates a permanent record verified by computers on the network. Nothing can be altered once it’s in the ledger. Since its inception, there have been a surprising number of uses for blockchain technology – most conspicuously, of course, for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, which are not linked to any government fiat currency or central bank.

Philanthropy and Blockchain

Stanford University have been collating a Master List of Blockchain for Social Good Projects and, to date, have more than 240 entries. The projects listed include international charitable donations.

Key philanthropic institutions have explored and are aware of the potential that a digital currency may have, particularly in the developing world. This is due to the fact that bank fees, high exchange rates and inflation can weaken the buying power of international donors. Bitcoin donations, however, could ease the collection and transfer of donations without the same transaction fees.

Sheila Warren, portfolio head for blockchain and distributed ledger technology at the World Economic Forum, stated that “central banks have already been experimenting with this technology to reduce friction in their payments systems. I think it’s just a matter of time before this technology becomes more widespread, if not commonplace, including in the philanthropic arena. The opportunities to reduce friction, whether via engendering liquidity or mitigating administrative costs, obviously exist in philanthropy.”

Philanthropy accepting Bitcoin

Notably larger charities have started to explore ways to accept Bitcoin donations and, due to the pandemic, we have seen this effort increase, from Save the Children to the Khan Academy. This has sparked an interest in setting up cryptocurrency wallets among other charities and foundations from around the world.

In 2017, the UN had a number of blockchain-based projects aimed at resolving issues in delivering aid, such as Syrian refugees in Jordan’s Zaatari camp being given an allowance in cryptocurrency. When purchasing items at the camp supermarket, their identities were authenticated using iris scans and the amount they had spent was deducted from their allowance.

Innovative giving: Are we there?

An open question, however, is whether the use of blockchain in philanthropy is desirable, feasible and viable, and whether existing and proven technologies are – if implemented rigorously – sufficient to improve the state of philanthropy and, in turn, resolve some of society’s key problems.

The use of blockchain and Bitcoin may not be practical or applicable for small to medium charities, but the use of such technology within the philanthropic arena should be on their radar. Such breakthrough technologies including blockchain, the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), alone or in combination, might provide innovative and unconventional solutions to the major social challenges in a post-Covid world.

Gokhan Baykam, CEO Relight Capital, and Zahara Malik, CEO Grosvenor Capital