The Bitcoin Fund launches on Nasdaq Dubai in first for the region

The Bitcoin-based exchange traded product becomes the Middle East and North Africa’s (MENA’s) first listed digital asset-based fund.

And despite recent turbulence for the cryptocurrency, which has lost more than 50 percent from its mid-April high of almost $65,000, 3iQ CEO Frederick Pye, who rang the opening bell on Tuesday morning, told Arabian Business he expected another surge in the near future.

He said: “I believe that, whether it happens this year, Bitcoin is going to get to a new all-time-high. Yesterday’s Bitcoin closed at $32,000-a-unit and this morning it opened up at $34,000, so we got about a five percent boom in the price of Bitcoin since yesterday. Hopefully we’re going to get a good move on the first day of the Dubai Nasdaq.”

Negative attention about its energy use, brought on largely by Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk, as well as a clampdown from China, have pushed Bitcoin lower in recent weeks.

But Pye added: “We could be in for another correction, or most likely the markets consolidate over the summer and then the markets again will go to an all-time-high on Bitcoin, if you believe in the thesis. That means investors in Dubai are going to be in a perfect position to make some money, which is a win, win, win situation.”

Managed by 3iQ, Canada’s largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$2.5 billion in assets under management today, the fund offers investors an indirect exposure to Bitcoin by trading its units within a world-class regulated and transparent exchange environment as well as the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation through a convenient alternative to a direct investment in the crypto currency.

The dual-listing of the fund, in Canada and the UAE, enables investors to transfer their units from the Toronto Stock Exchange to Nasdaq Dubai – and vice versa – as well as to acquire units directly on Nasdaq Dubai.

Frederick Pye, CEO of 3iQ Corp

“It’s extraordinary access for investors in Dubai to be able to just go to the Dubai Nasdaq, in their time slot, and buy something that shows up in their investment account like any other security would,” said Pye.

“The ease of transaction, the ease of moving in and out, is absolutely wonderful with this listed security, yet up until now they were only able to do these listed securities by waiting for North American hours.”

3iQ has appointed Dalma Capital and Canaccord Genuity as the joint-lead arrangers for the regional offering of the fund – subject to regulatory approval. BHM Capital has also been appointed as the fund’s liquidity provider.

Zachary Cefaratti, CEO, Dalma Capital Management

Zachary Cefaratti, CEO, Dalma Capital Management, told Arabian Business: “We’re still in the very early stages of the adoption of digital assets as investments, stores of value and means of transferring value – for which Bitcoin is the leading edge.

“Dot-com stock market volatility in the early 2000s didn’t stop the inevitable proliferation of the internet into commerce, communications and media, but instead provided investors a good entry point to participate in the long-term wealth creation it portended.”