Abu Dhabi-based Sarwa launches crypto portfolios to make trading accessible

Sarwa Crypto portfolios has launched as Abu Dhabi-based Sarwa, the Middle East investment and personal finance company behind the platform, aims to make the wild crypto world accessible and easy to invest in, in a “safe and secure matter,” according to a press release from the company.

The portfolios are globally diversified across class assets while offering a 5 percent exposure to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC, the world’s first and largest publicly-quoted Bitcoin investment vehicle.

“There is a significant amount of interest around cryptocurrency and specifically Bitcoin in the region. At the same time, there are a lot of barriers to safely buy and sell these assets – including not knowing where to start,” Mark Chahwan, CEO and co-founder of Sarwa, said. “Our clients were looking for ways to be exposed to Bitcoin. With Sarwa Crypto, we saw an opportunity to do what we do best: enable our community to invest in technology and themes they believe in and to do it in the best way. They can now have exposure to Bitcoin in a smart and diversified way. It’s a product that is simple, secure, and is built for everyone.”

Sarwa Crypto Portfolio is offered by Sarwa Digital Wealth Capital Limited and regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority. Sarwa recently launched a waitlist list for its Sarwa Trade platform under the same regulator.

Cryptocurrency as an asset class has exploded in popularity over that past few years. One expert in the space previously told Arabian Business that cryptocurrency can no longer be ignored and should be a part of a savvy investor’s portfolio.

“I think we’ve achieved critical mass in the sense of institutional adoption, the amount of capital investment. It’s still going through quite a turbulent process of price discovery, which we saw a week before the [platform’s] launch, but it’s very relevant today, and it can no longer be ignored,” said Stanislav Kostyukhin, commercial owner – trader segment at Saxo Bank.

Mark Chahwan, CEO and co-founder of Sarwa.

Sarwa Crypto portfolios are based on the same data-driven strategy and give the same global diversification as all the Sarwa Invest portfolios, the press release said. They have an added allocation of 5 percent to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC. Investors gain exposure to Bitcoin in the form of security while avoiding the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly.

“Bitcoin has a lot going for it as a potential store of value, but it’s also relatively new, and very volatile. The reality is, it is still a speculative asset, yet each year it survives it becomes more valuable. Having a globally diversified portfolio with a small exposure to Bitcoin is, I believe, a safe and secure way of having exposure to Bitcoin,” Chahwan said. “We don’t think one should invest because of the hype and a get-rich mentality. Smart investing is about the long-term potential and building wealth, and that’s what we help our clients do.”