Crypto platform Binance zeroes in on regulatory compliance as MENA expansion heats up

Cryptocurrency trading platform Binance is looking to build its presence in the Middle East and North Africa and is eyeing partnerships with governments and regulatory bodies amid growing pressure.

Binance has recently faced a spate of challenges, with regulators from the US and Europe to East Asia issuing warnings to and about the cryptocurrency trading platform, while Crypto markets, in general, are under increasing scrutiny this year as regulators point to the potential to use crypto exchanges to launder money.

Registered in the Cayman Islands and debuted in 2017, Binance is waking up to the fact that they have to play by the rules of the game – and for now those rules are dictated by existing financial structures, including central banks and governments.

“We do believe in decentralisation, we believe in freedom of money,” Binance’s Middle East and North Africa director Omar Rahim told Arabian Business. “What we are increasingly aware of is the need to exist within certain structures in society.”

And, recognising the need for conformity, they’re eyeing partnerships with governmental bodies.

“The challenge for any crypto business really is doing that in a manner which is compliant with government,” Rahim said. Last week, Binance said it would demand stricter background checks on customers to strengthen anti-money laundering efforts.

Within the MENA region, the UAE and Bahrain – owing to their existing regulatory frameworks, sandboxes, and desire to host pioneering financial services – are emerging as potential regional hubs.

“We’re looking at all of those jurisdictions as potential hubs for Binance in the region,” he said.

Regionally, the trading platform his hired around 30 people and is looking to fill more roles on the ground and remotely.

Beneath the surface

In the region, there is a growing demand for crypto services, Rahim said. There are sceptics though. Dubai-based bank Emirates NBD has cautioned against investments in Bitcoin and other digital currencies because their volatility makes them risky. And globally, pushback has grown as money laundering concerns rise.

But Rahim sees potential. “I don’t think we’ve scratched the surface of decentralised finance,” he said.

He added that those in the MENA region have become comfortable trading spot in crypto, and decentralised finance is ready for a new wave of evolution.

“The natural next evolution will be decentralised finance increasingly replacing traditional financial products,” he said. “You’ve got crypto protocols and replacing those products… I think people are starting to see the potential of the Middle East and North Africa to provide a lot of those services that perhaps hadn’t been seen before.”

Non-fungible tokens, popularly known as NFTs, are another area where Rahim sees room for growth.

“You’ll see the move from digital art to practical applications of NFTs,” he said. “We’re starting to see uses from the world of sports, entertainment, ticketing, as well as collectibles, so I think that’s going to be the other big movement over the next couple of years.”

A complex region

Rahim said the Middle East and North Africa is a complex region, given the dichotomy between the wealthy Gulf nations and the poorer developing nations. The role cryptocurrency plays varies widely.

“On one end you’ve got really well-developed infrastructure. At the other end, you have what I would call a banking-replacement service where crypto is appealing,” Rahim said.

In Lebanon, where the currency has collapsed and locals have been deprived access to their bank accounts for nearly two years, crypto has emerged as a way to send digital money in and out of the country that can then be exchanged for fiat currency and used to buy basic goods, like food and medicine, which are slowly disappearing from shelves as shortages emerge.

Binance has tried to tailor their services on a country level, and Rahim said that services in Lebanon, where people use the platform for quotidian needs, differs greatly from more developed markets, like the UAE, where Binance is used as an investment tool.

Pushback and push for regulation

Binance’s organisational structure is, by design, decentralised. With no global headquarters, the CEO Changpeng Zhao, has likened the loose structure to the loose nature of blockchain and Bitcoin themselves.

Despite regulatory pushback, the company is expanding in the region, and across the Atlantic, where the its US affiliate is gearing up for an initial public offering within three years, Zhao has said, according to reports from CoinDesk.

But that pushback has thrown roadblocks on the company’s path. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde have voiced their concerns about the potential for money laundering via cryptocurrency.

The Dutch Central Bank (DNB) has recently said Binance was not compliant with anti-terrorism laws and anti-money laundering laws. In the Netherlands, as well as in Germany and Italy, Binance said at the end of July it would wind down its futures and derivatives products offerings.

Binance Singapore in August appointed former Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO Richard Teng as CEO of the crypto trading platform in the Southeast Asian country.

Binance said it would restrict its services in Singapore after the country’s monetary authority told the crypto trader to stop offering services in the country after a potential breach of local payment rules. Binance didn’t apply for a licence under local Singaporean law, and binance.com has now been added to the country’s investor alert list, the Monetary Authority of Singapore told Bloomberg.

While South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority, issued its own warning about Binance via its Telegram group, saying the group is not authorised to give any financial advice or render any intermediary services. While Japan and Malaysia have said Binance was operating in the countries without permission.