How the UAE Golden Visas are spurring Bollywood interest in Dubai’s real estate market

Indian musicians Meet Brothers are the latest Bollywood celebrities to move to Dubai after being granted the ten-year Golden Visa.

They join a slew of Bollywood stars who have relocated to the emirate – including Sonu Nigam, Sajay Dutt, Madhavan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui – after also being granted the Golden Visa.

Manmeet and Harmeet Singh, the siblings that make up the Meet Brothers duo, purchased apartments in Skyz Tower, Danube Properties’ new project which was launched last month.

“For Indians, the strong air connectivity with all major Indian cities, geographical proximity and the presence of a large Indian community are key factors for them to choose Dubai over other cities to live in,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.

“The UAE provides safety, security and a good quality of life like no other. This is attracting global talents to relocate to the country which is becoming a hotspot for global celebrities and talents, especially Bollywood actors for whom it is just 3.5 hours away,” he continued.

At a development value of over AED475 million, Skyz Tower will be located at the Arjan master-planned community in Dubai, close to the Miracle Gardens. Amenities include a retail arcade, games room, kids play area, health club, outdoor gymnasium, infinity pool, party hall and an elevated jogging track for occupants of the property.

Danube Properties is one of the largest private real estate developers in Dubai with a portfolio of 6,194 units in 14 projects, worth AED4.5bn. It has delivered seven out of the 14 projects in six years.

Bollywood aside, Indian coders are also eying a move to the UAE, after the summer’s announcement that the country will be granting 100,000 Golden Visas to tech-talent as well.