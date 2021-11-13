Luxury penthouse in Atlantis The Royal Resort & Residence sold for $17.4m

The 8,300 sqft property, which features uninterrupted views of the Palm and has its own swimming pool, was sold to a European national.

The penthouse is the Atlantis The Royal Resort & Residences’ second most expensive property in the development, with the top-floor five-bed penthouse triplex, also listed by Metropolitan Premium Properties, currently on sale for AED180m ($49m).

Nikita Kuznetsov, partner Metropolitan Group and CEO of Metropolitan Premium Properties, said: “This is one of our agency’s biggest deals this year and it is a good example of how HNWI still consider Dubai the number one destination for property investment. The deal was concluded in just four days further highlighting the confidence in Dubai’s economy and real estate market.

“We have seen strong demand for luxury properties especially from international buyers primarily from the CIS, the UK and other parts of Europe including France, Germany and Austria.”

One of the group’s biggest transactions was two penthouses located in the W Residence, Palm Jumeirah, which sold for AED102m ($27.8m) to the same buyer in addition to a Royal Atlantis Garden Villa for AED44m ($12m) and one in IL PRIMO Downtown for AED42m ($11.4m) to a European buyer.

Built and operated by Kerzner, Atlantis The Royal Dubai is located on the crescent of The Palm and is made up of 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 102 suites.