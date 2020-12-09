Why sustainable finance can unlock major investment value in the Middle East

The current global pandemic has been a real catalyst for change and innovation. Not just on how we conduct business, but how institutional and retail investors deploy capital. Now more than ever, the need for investor returns that transcend traditional profit alone has become paramount.

Beyond generating wealth, now we are seeing universal demand for the access to, and generation, of sustainable wealth. As investment managers, it is our duty to deliver strategies to our clients that not only delivers return on capital, but does so via a model of sustainable investing.

As we rethink our future, we must also rethink how we invest – not only for the good of our planet, but also for our pockets, because that is how financial performance will be generated.

As investors, we want to encourage the transition to a circular, lean, inclusive and clean economy (CLIC) – one that is capable of generating economic growth based on an investment methodology that is sustainable now and for future generations of investors in the long term.

We are seeing the rapid rise in investor demand for ethical funds and sustainability-led strategies, and it’s no coincidence that this asset class has stood out in its financial performance compared to traditional investment products, as the global markets continue to grapple with the ongoing volatility from Covid and geo-political events.

This opportunity is truly global, and one where the Middle East stands to gain significantly. It is essential that the Gulf is not left behind, and now is the time to adapt, innovate and capitalise quickly on the value sustainable finance can deliver for the region’s investors.

The opportunity for the Gulf

Sustainable investing is set to generate far superior performance than traditional strategies. Investments in the green economy can drive fourfold returns and it is vital for the Middle East to diversify its income resources by moving away from oil, particularly as many countries globally have been accelerating net-zero targets in recent months.

By looking towards sustainable financing, the GCC can seek to become a global hub for new technologies focused on the green economy and enhance the region’s competitiveness, to support long-term economic growth, whilst simultaneously protecting the environment.

This comes down to five key factors:

The countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) currently rely on oil as the main source of revenue. Their objective is to diversify their economy into non-oil related industries and attract foreign direct investments.

It is of major importance for the GCC economies to develop sustainable businesses to attract new investors from the younger generations within the region or new investors from outside.

Abu Dhabi proved to be in the lead in sustainable economic initiative with the creation of Masdar City in 2008, the world’s most sustainable low-carbon city.

No surprise that the Dubai Expo to take place in 2021 will focus on the theme of sustainability, embracing alternative sources of food, water, and clean and renewable energy.

The Middle East, where Islamic investments are highly developed, is naturally dedicated to embrace socially responsible and sustainable investing.

Five key growth areas within sustainable financing

We are currently seeing a shift in sustainable financing away from backward looking, metrics-based criteria and towards a more sophisticated approach to ESG which encompasses the full sustainability of business models.

The old preserve of “greenwashing” and simple box-ticking exercises around green investing are no more. Instead, sustainable finance has evolved from individual “green” investment products, to now take into consideration the sustainability of the business models.

Sustainable finance will soon become a basic pre-requisite, not just in the products offered, but also in how financial services institutions operate across the entire investor value chain.

This is driving multiple investment opportunities as we seek to analyse the companies best positioned to gain from the transition. We have identified eight key sustainability challenges, including zero-waste, regenerative nature, zero-emissions and adaptation and resilience, and we believe business’ approaches to these challenges will drive future returns.

We see digitalisation as a key enabler of the transition and a number of areas where we currently see significant growth opportunities include:

Sustainable mobility (including micromobility, shared mobility, electric infrastructure, zero-emission fuels, including hydrogen for long-distance transport, connected vehicle technologies)

Sustainable buildings and future energy supply

Sustainable agriculture, smart food supply chains and the preservation of natural capital resources

Resource efficiency (smart materials and industry 4.0)

Dematerialisation and the shift to a outcome-orientated, sharing economy

The key to future economic growth

At Lombard Odier we believe sustainability will be the biggest driver of future risks and returns globally. We believe it is vital to understand the speed and urgency of the transition from our current WILD (wasteful, idle, lopsided and dirty) economy to a CLIC model.

The transition is already underway and is fuelled by powerful forces of regulation, technology costs, investor appetite and consumer demand. It is vital to disentangle our global economy from its dependence on fossil fuels and set it on a path towards zero emissions, as well as to harness the power of nature and protect its regenerative capabilities.

We believe that only by analysing the multiple risks and opportunities to company business models from future sustainability challenges, can we seek to quantify the impact and identify those companies best able to withstand the challenges and gain market share.

We believe it is just as important to understand a company’s preparedness for a global pandemic, and the resilience of its supply chains, as it is to identify whether a company can adapt to a profitable business model during the transition to net-zero.

We also believe it is vital to understand how a company is acting to preserve and harness the regenerative power of nature, and whether it can offer solutions for the circular bio-economy and the need to focus on resource-efficiency and waste-reduction. It is only by investing in a sustainable manner that we can preserve and grow capital for future generations for the long term.

Christophe Lalandre is senior executive officer, Lombard Odier ADGM branch and Kristina Church is senior investment strategist, sustainability, Lombard Odier