Asset allocation: Current bull run to continue after coronavirus downturn

The past year has impacted how investors are allocating their wealth with the digital market opening up to investors and the stock market experiencing a bull run which is unlikely to end in the short term, the panelists at the inaugural Arabian Business Money Forum discussed earlier today.

Digital assets, though volatile, have attracted millennials and Generation X to investing, helping drive the current market conditions.

“There’s a whole new class of investor and a massive transfer of wealth making its way into the equity markets,” said Vipul Kapur, Head of Private Banking Mashreq Bank.

Vipul Kapur, Head of Private Banking, Mashreq Bank opens the door on the financial literacy of our children at the AB Money Forum. To dial into more great content from our live event check out https://t.co/vw57szfRiR@MashreqTweets #financialliteracy #WealthManagement pic.twitter.com/2DiBn8Am9e — ArabianBusiness.com (@ArabianBusiness) April 1, 2021

Given this new interest in equities, the markets are likely to continue enjoying the decent bull run they’ve been experiencing since September.

“This bull run is not going to die out any time soon. These markets will continue to outperform everything else,” said Kunal Chawla Founder and CIO Finmark Capital, speaking at the panel entitled Asset allocation/opportunities in 2021.

Kunal Chawla, Founder and CIO Finmark Capital

“With this new interest in equities, I think the markets will continue to have a decent run… we will start to see more people getting involved in equity and debt markets. Older UHNWIs still work with wealth managers, but younger ones are more hands-on,” he continued.

Given their volatility, making room in your portfolio for virtual assets is akin to gambling in a casino, said Anita Yadev, CEO, Global Credit Advisory.

“The virtual equity market is what I call gambling. If you look at the past three months, a lot of tech shares have gone down but oil has gone up. You have to pick and choose, but it’s hard to predict… the cycles will become shorter,” said Yadev.

Anita Yadev, CEO, Global Credit Advisory

Given these scenarios, Yadev said her mantra when it comes to asset allocation in the year ahead is: “Be greedy when everybody is fearful and fearful when everybody is greedy”

Panelists discussed whether Dubai could rival the wealth management capitals of the world and be the Switzerland of the region for investors.

The panelists agreed that a lot of progress has been achieved in this regard, especially given the recent ammendents to personal status laws and the introduction of the 10-year retirement visa in September last year.

However, given that Dubai is still a relatively new financial market, the city still has some way to go.

“Clients here still want their investments done through New York, Singapore. It will take time to get built here, but we’re on the right path,” said Chawla.

“Having lived in Singapore for some time, I saw how it became a regional centre of investment… for a lot of countries in the GCC, the UAE is like an offshore centre,” said Kapur.