Is it time to build your financial future? The AB Money Forum is back and here to help with a host of experts

Are cryptocurrencies a get rich quick scheme or are they fool’s gold? Do online trading platforms help you take control of your finances or are they high-stakes gambling? When should you jump onto the property ladder, and where? And when is the right time to start investing?

These are just some of the questions our panel of experts will seek to answer at the AB Money Forum, an exclusive in-person event at the JW Marriot Marquis on Monday, May 31.

Lewis Delaney, an independent financial advisor to HNWIs, and Carol Glynn of Conscious Finance Coaching, will explore the fundamentals of investing and the golden rules for growing and protecting a portfolio, no matter when you start.

Meanwhile, Arjun Mittal – former deputy CEO of Bank J Safra Sarasin’s Dubai office, economist and Arabian Business columnist – and Mark Chahwan, co-founder of online platform Sarwa, will dive into the digital trading platforms and how to navigate the world of bonds, ETFs and alt-coins without tripping up.

With recent volatility around the likes of bitcoin, our crypto conversation between Matthew White – PwC MiddleEast’s head of digital trust, and Simon Hudson, founder of Cheeze, Inc, the NFT platform, will make compulsive listening.

Jumping to the opposite end of investing, real estate, our panelists will explore when, and where you should invest, with insight from Lynnette Abad Sacchetto, director of research & data at Property Finder, Simon Townsend, Ellington Capital, international real estate investor, Ana Skigin, CEO & founder of Frank Porter.

The event culminates in an in-depth one-on-one interview with a leading figure from the financial space in the UAE, as we sit down for a fireside chat with Maurice Gravier, Chief Investment Officer, Wealth Management at Emirates NBD.

There is still time to register for this exclusive event by clicking this link, or filling out the form below.