What investors must do in order to avoid financial advice ‘sharks’

Potential investors have been warned to check the qualifications of financial advisors before taking the plunge and trusting them with their personal wealth.

Speaking at the AB Money Forum on Monday, Lewis Delaney, executive managing director, IFA, admitted there are a number of “sharks” operating in the industry that people need to be mindful of.

He said: “Always check the qualifications of the advisor. There are some people who come across here to the UAE specifically, they don’t have any qualifications and they’re sent out on day one to meet people and to promote certain products and solutions that they don’t really understand. They probably can’t explain to the client properly because they don’t understand themselves and it’s a bad policy for the client to enter into.

“Check the credentials of the advisor, check their education and their qualifications.”

Delaney added that, when considering adopting a financial plan, to also avoid ‘lock-in periods’ and to steer clear of commission-based sellers.

“In this day and age I think, in my opinion, everybody should be looking to pay a fee-based advisor, otherwise commissions are built into products. They deal them in, they don’t really explain them and that’s where people lose money; that’s where people get angry and disillusioned with the industry because suddenly overnight they’re seeing $10,000 of their savings disappear and they don’t understand why,” he said.

“Whereas if you’re working with a fee-based advisor, you know exactly what you’re paying upfront. They can write down the exact amount in cash or as a percentage of what that advice is going to cost you,” he added.

According to a recent survey from consultancy firm Insight Discovery, by profession, financial advisors in the UAE have the fifth worst reputation in the country. However, for Western expats they were identified as the least trusted group.

Also part of the opening panel session, which was entitled ‘It’s never too late to get it right’, was Carol Glynn, finance coach, Conscious Finance Coaching, who stressed that while it may never be too late to start investing, the later people leave it, obviously the more difficult it is to achieve financial goals.

However, she agreed that in order to make the most of your financial investment, you must be prepared to invest the time first to secure the right advisor.

She said: “I think putting in time yourself in advance and this is one of the biggest things I work with clients with because we’re very often very fearful of investment. We are emotionally attached to our savings and our money and we don’t want to put that at risk or make the wrong decision and we rely heavily on friends and family for recommendations.

“But then I think there’s a gap very often where we don’t invest the time to actually do our plan, understand our risk tolerance and understand what we’re trying to achieve with our investing and what our options are and we put our blind faith in our financial advisor.

“It needs to be someone you can relate to, that you can talk to, someone you can have a frank conversation with that you’re not intimidated by. But you also need to come to the table prepared and then to be able to ask them questions like, tell me about your philosophy, and also leave them room to ask you questions.”