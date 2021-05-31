How to make the most of online trading

Online trading is becoming increasingly common as people look to take control of their finances, but experts warn that one should know the basics of investments before diving in headfirst.

Speaking at the second edition of AB Money Forum on Monday, Arjun Mittal, a senior banker, economist and independent advisor, said that the financial world is one of the last spaces to be impacted by technology and that online trading is a growing space which needs to be entered with caution. While he is a big fan of online trading, investors need to enter it with a plan.

“I'm a big fan of online trading. But like with anything new, you need to enter it with a plan,” says Arjun Mittal at the AB Money Forum. pic.twitter.com/8t4AL53meX — ArabianBusiness.com (@ArabianBusiness) May 31, 2021

“To me, online trading brings in a lot of benefits and disadvantages. The benefits are you have direct access to the market so you don’t have to go through a middleman which saves you time. A lot of these online trading platforms give you great access to information and education and the fees are much, much lower than if you have access to traditional banking circles,” said Mittal.

“You can also see your positions in real time as opposed to calling up your bank or trying to download a statement and so, this kind of access, I think, is encouraging for retail investors,” he added.

The disadvantages Mittal outlined include the difficulty in navigating financial markets and its competitiveness.

When it comes to actual online trading, Mittal recommends that investors take their time and remember that “investment is about patience at the end of the day.” He also cautions them to be aware of leverage because “a lot of online trading platforms will give you the chance to level up, and it seems really great when it’s going up but on the way down that’s immensely painful.” Finally, he recommends being vigilant about choosing the right online investment platform.

Panelists also gave tips to guide potential investors in selecting the online trading platform which is right for them.

Mark Chahwan talks about how to choose the right online trading platform at the Arabian Business Money Forum. #ABMoneyForum pic.twitter.com/iCGLLiT1Zw — ArabianBusiness.com (@ArabianBusiness) May 31, 2021

“There’s a lot of parallels in choosing the right advisor and the right platform. There’s a few basics you need to cover such as the regulation and whether they have a local presence in the UAE and are regulated,” said Mark Chahwan, co-founder of Sarwa, a UAE based online trading platform.

“Also look at the fees and whether they are commission based. The user interface and the whole process needs to be intuitive. If it is more complicated than it needs to be, I would shy away,” he added.

Charwan also advices potential investors to try and understand the mission of the platform and whether they are pushing them to trade or simply giving them the tools to take charge of their financial future.