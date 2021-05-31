Increased international investment in Dubai will come – but leading banking official urges patience

International investors are coming to the UAE and Dubai specifically, but it’s a process that requires patience, according to Maurice Gravier, chief investment officer, wealth management, Emirates NBD.

Speaking at the AB Forum event on Monday, Gravier revealed he is bullish about the regional market and saw huge potential for both local and international investors, despite the ongoing recovery process from the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “Regionally it’s fabulous. The economic picture is good, we all know why. The picture for the market is really good for the local market and my colleagues know we haven’t been bullish on the local market in the last years, this time we are because the UAE and in particular Dubai, is a reopening play, that’s where services are really getting traction and the world is currently rotating from all this growth spurt.”

Gravier: “I think the key catalyst for the local market is international investors. However, it will take time, as this is still an emerging market in the eyes of the world.” #ABMoneyForum pic.twitter.com/Q5mJaGU2GO — ArabianBusiness.com (@ArabianBusiness) May 31, 2021

The UAE ranked first regionally and 15th globally, up from the 19th last year, on Kearney’s 2021 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Confidence Index which measures factors important to investors.

A large part of enabling this has been the reforms announced by Dubai in a bid to attract international investment, including the launch of remote working visas, enabling 100 percent foreign ownership of companies, retirement visas, as well as amending laws on inheritance, bounced cheques and bankruptcy.

The UAE has also benefited from its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a swift reopening of economic activities after an initial period of lockdown and a vaccine programme that is among the best in the world – to date almost 13 million jabs have been administered across the country.

Gravier said it all helped showcase the country as a destination of choice when it comes to investment, although he admitted the process would take time.

“It’s about international investors. Local investors they are in, it’s about international investors discovering the great value of this market,” he said. “It takes time. It’s still an emerging market on the map of the world and it’s not a big one. And I think with this Covid response the awareness has changed.

“We are seeing that international investors are coming, but it’s a long process. You have to be patient.”

Gravier compared the emirate to what happened in Eastern Europe in the past when it took ten years from when the early investment occurred to when it became really significant.

“In terms of size, it’s comparable to us. I think it may take ten years, but the smart money is coming now,” he said.

In a wide-ranging discussion, Gravier said he believed that interest rates were currently too low ahead of a meeting of the Fed in the US next month.

He said: “In the short-term we think interest rates are a bit too low, so there are inflation pressures. You can see that globally and in the US which is what matters the most, you have inflation pressures for two reasons; first there are supply chain bottlenecks, where if you want your stuff you have to pay more, it’s as simple as that. This is conciliatory because when the vaccine control will be there, supply chain will be smooth again and there will be no issue.

“Services we have the base effect because of course in services when hotels are empty you can negotiate prices down, it’s very different from other sectors, and now hotels are getting more full so you have inflation there.”