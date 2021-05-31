Why more needs to be done to address ‘terrifying’ credit card situations

Increased education is needed when it comes to issuing credit cards, particularly in the Middle East, according to panelists at the AB Money Forum.

Lewis Delaney, executive managing director, IFA, and Carol Glynn, finance coaching, Conscious Finance Coaching, agreed that more awareness is required surrounding the potential dangers of credit cards.

The two experts were speaking during the opening session of the event, entitled ‘It’s never too late to get it right’. And while acknowledging how useful credit cards can be, they insisted they had to be managed carefully.

Delaney said: “You may get a credit card that says three percent – you look at the fee and it says three percent interest. You may look at that and interpret that it’s three percent-a-year, but that’s three percent-a-month, compounded, if you’re not paying that credit card off. So three percent suddenly becomes 49 percent.”

Glynn added that credit cards in this region “can be terrifying”. She said: “I think there is a gap in the market when it comes to education in terms of how credit cards actually work. A lot of my clients come to me with credit card debt and it’s because they never understood. We assume people know how they work, most people actually don’t and they assume that if they pay the minimum balance that’s enough.

Carol Glynn, finance coaching, Conscious Finance Coaching

“Then if they’re not consciously looking every month, they’re not conscious of the interest they’re paying and then there’s that feeling of, how am I not getting out of this hole, how is it not getting any better?”

Both agreed that, in terms of financial planning, all debts, including credit cards and personal loans, should be paid off first before delving into the world of investments.

Delaney said: “Always pay off your debt first because, especially here in the UAE, the interest you pay on these credit cards and loans is frightening.”

Previously, individuals who were unable to repay their debt in the UAE were faced with disciplinary measures, which included a possible travel ban and even imprisonment. However, a new UAE federal law for insolvency, which came into force in January last year, replaced this with a more lenient approach that allows defaulters to efficiently manage their outstanding finances.

Lewis Delaney, executive managing director, IFA

Glynn said the way forward was relatively simple for anyone looking to zero their credit card balance.

“With credit cards I would say that, if you’re in that situation where you have credit card debt, stop using them because that’s another thing people don’t do,” she said. “It’s very difficult to pay off something that you’re adding to constantly, so if you’ve made that decision that you want to clear your credit card debt, cut them up, put them away, or even put them in a drawer to make them difficult to use.”

And Maurice Gravier, chief investment officer, wealth management, Emirates NBD, admitted that banks needed to improve. He said: “We have to be responsible in the way we lend money, in the way we invest money and in the fees we take. I will be very honest and say that is something we are working on, but it’s a journey. It’s something for the entire banking community, I must say.”