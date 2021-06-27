Why it’s never too early, or late, to start investing

While setting money aside for an investment portfolio each month is not a priority for most young professionals, developing the habit of investing at an early age pays off in the long-term, according to Ramzi Khleif, MENA general manager, Stashaway.

In alignment with global figures, Generation Z individuals constitute only five percent of investment platform Stashaway MENA’s investors-base. It is understandable that this age group makes up a smaller portion of investors given that salaries are typically tight in the early career stages and that young people tend to prioritise their lifestyles over savings, explained Khleif.

“If they have the means to do so, they should absolutely start investing because the earlier you start contributing to your savings or investment fund, the less of an amount you would have to put in long-term to achieve a specific goal,” said Khleif.

“Even if you’re only putting AED100 aside each month, it’s better than nothing. The important thing at that age group is not how much you’re putting aside but getting into the discipline of saving which is not so intuitive for many people,” he continued.

Financial literacy is rarely taught in schools or universities, making it harder for young people to develop an investment-mind set, explained Khleif. Stashaway’s financial wellness programme tries to cover the basics of investing, including how to build a budget, set financial goals and go about achieving them.

“You still need to make the choices that make more sense for you but when you understand what that trade-off is then you’re able to make a more informed decision,” said Khleif.

While a typical average investment goal is 10 to 20 percent of a monthly income, Khleif acknowledges that this is hard to achieve with a smaller salary.

Ramzi Khleif, general manager of Stashaway MENA

“It is also important to use this time to learn more and to start trialling investing because the longer timeframe you have, the more mistakes you can make,” said Khleif.

Young investors are driven by the “hype” around cryptocurrencies and have an “appetite to invest in that space”, said Khleif, adding that he would be interested in seeing the long-term implications of this trend.

“Does that mean that they will be higher risk-takers in general? Do they now expect these returns and so don’t want to take low risk investments?” asked Khleif.

Long-shot investments could make up just 10 to 15 percent of a young investor’s portfolio, as a “nice cherry on top if they work out”, but the bulk should be invested in the “boring, plain vanilla passive long-term growth”, said Khleif.

“With the whole instant gratification of everything, people expect to make 20 percent in a few months which is not the case. Long-term investors make 7 to 10 percent on an annualised basis over the long-term, which is a very good return on investment,” he continued.

While a typical average investment goal is 10 to 20 percent of a monthly income, Khleif acknowledges that this is hard to achieve with a smaller salary

The older someone gets before starting to invest, however, the less risks they should be taking.

“It’s never really too late to start investing but you may need to adjust your expectations, in some cases, even significantly,” said Khleif.

“What you shouldn’t do is be tempted to invest in a super high risk portfolio, to get that higher return of 20 percent, because you can’t afford the risk. The time horizon plays a big factor in how much risk you can take so the closer you get to not just retirement but to when you need your money, the less risk you should be taking in general because you can’t afford large fluctuations in the portfolio return,” he continued.

Khleif has the following advice for potential investors of all ages: