Why the smart money is heading to the UAE

In a world where increasingly algorithms hold sway its sometimes reassuring to sit down with a human being for a slice of old-fashioned wisdom. Insight gained not by machine learning but over a lifetime of experience, success, and the occasional misstep, along the way.

Which was why Arabian Business sat down with Maurice Gravier, Chief Investment Officer, Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, for a fireside chat at our recent AB Money Forum, live at the JW Marriot Marquis in Dubai.

What follows is a very abridged snapshot of the wisdom imparted to the audience.

In February 2020 you were warning of a single-digit growth year with coronavirus seemingly low down in the drivers, but you were already conservative. Give us your helicopter view of 2021?

Firstly, I love to talk about my mistakes so in February 2020 we had our global investment outlook with all our clients and I told them ‘don’t worry about coronavirus, this should be mostly about China’ and in Q1 we were not that scared. And so that was the starting point, actually, two weeks later we changed our mind.

So 2021 is one of the fastest economic growths in 25 years globally, it’s booming, it’s surging, the US will be double-digit annualised this quarter. And the next one, maybe 6 percent. For the world, this didn’t happen for a long time. Monetary stimulus, it’s full scale, yes we will have tapering at some point, but that’s where we are, the backdrop is very good.

Now valuation? Valuation is expensive no doubt. Equity multiples are expensive, in absolute, like 96th percentile expensive, that’s scary. However, what do you get from other asset classes? Cash, nothing, zero, yielding nothing? Government bonds 1.6 percent. So at the end of the day, where do you get the return? In stocks, so they are expensive, they will become a bit more expensive, but that’s our stance.

Now, the last pillar is behavioural factors. This has changed a lot, last year people were panicked, this year there is a consensus of optimism. So the fundamentals are there, it’s constructive. You have this growth, and each time in history where you have had this kind of a battle between strong growth and high valuation, the growth wins.

That’s the most powerful driver. So we are confident, however, with this positioning it means volatility. That’s why we are overweight on stocks, underweight on bonds, but we keep cash. Cash, it is nothing, it is boring, but it gives you flexibility, so we expect to put cash to work when we see opportunities.

What do you think will shape the markets this year, regionally and internationally, what shocks are you pricing in already? And will the bull run continue for investors?

Well, there are two fundamental drivers in the current situation which are potential game-changers against a consensus scenario of huge growth. These are virus control and the US Federal Reserve reducing their support.

On virus control, the good news is that things are getting so much better in the West. It’s amazing. In the UAE we live in the best place in the world, just amazing, but the West is catching up and rollouts are getting better in Europe. In Asia, I believe that we may have seen the worst and I hope for India. So I think this is pretty much going in the right direction.

Now you have the Fed. This massive monetary stimulus will have to come to an end. They say this well-scripted thing ‘inflation is transitory, we won’t raise rates before 2023’. We will have to start talking about reducing the quantitative easing.

So from the summer, there could be a bit of tension on interest rates which would drive everything down, because equities and bonds go in the same direction. When the equity driver is at the end, equities are expensive because the rates are low. You have this correlation and it could be a nice time to put more cash to work, and I think the situation is quite well-priced. We have maybe 5 percent upside left in stocks, and that’s not bad.

The US is projected to record a 6.4 percent increase in real GDP this year

If we look backwards, what are the major investment themes that have been popular in the last 12 months? ESG investing? Disruptive technologies? And which ones should persist?

Firstly, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) is now mainstream. We do wealth management so we are a bit conservative, we take care of money on a kind of transgenerational view, which means that you have quality criteria, we will invest in high-quality companies.

So if you generate your returns by harming the environment, or by exploiting your stakeholders or your employees, and if your products are harmful to the entire world, you should not be part of wealth management. So ESG is really mainstream. And ESG doesn’t mean just environment and renewable energy, like many people think. The most material criteria for risk-adjusted performance is governance, it’s as simple as that.

And the social aspects are getting more and more important. Disruptive technology, of course. You know the tech sector is under pressure in terms of stocks because it’s technically speaking a long duration aspect. It means that it is sensitive to interest rates, and when interest rates rise the tech sector is beaten a bit.

On the other hand, there are behavioural factors, everyone is in tech for 10 years. So you see this rotation, but please, don’t sell your tech names. Because we believe that technology, and healthcare, have two beautiful characteristics, they create their own demand through innovation.

Investors should value patience and not reacting to market volatility

How optimistic are you for the remainder of 2021 and 2022 regionally?

Regionally it’s fabulous. I mean, the economic picture is good. Me and my colleagues know that we haven’t been bullish on local markets very often in the last few years, this time we are. Why? The UAE, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, it’s a reopening play, no doubt, that’s where services are really getting traction, and it’s also a value play.

The world is currently rotating from all these growth stocks, technology, healthcare, consumer durables, to things exposed to the shorter cycle and to things that are not too expensive. And in terms of price to book, the UAE is still at one or just below.

The price to book value is something that we don’t look at lots, you look at multiples of earnings, you see we pay 20 times or whatever, price to book means that if you have to liquidate all the company, when do that in the UAE you get your money back, if you stop everything, you sell everything you get your money back. In the US, the price to book ratio is 3.5 percent, this means that when you invest $1 in a US stock, you have 35 cents of the asset value.

I also think that the key catalyst for our local market it is international investors. Local investors, they are in already, this is about international investors discovering the great value of these markets, but it takes time. I think it may take 10 years, but I think that smart money is coming now.