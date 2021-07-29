Expert advice: Investing your surplus money

Dear AB/Money. I have just received had a pay rise and want to start saving $1,000 a month for the long-term – maybe start a retirement pot. I’m 33 and already have $20,000 in savings, but have small credit card debt ($4,000) and am paying $210 a month in student loans. I don’t own property yet – John, Dubai

Great question – and good job on the pay rise! It’s great that you are using this moment to put money aside for the future as so many people leave it too late. Let’s break your challenge into chunks so we can deal with them one by one.

1. Clear the credit card

Credit cards can be very useful for rewards and airmiles but, used incorrectly, they can be incredibly punitive. Let’s look at that $4,000 debt.

If you’re paying 3 percent interest and just pay the minimum balance each month then you would be paying to the bank an astonishing $1,703 a year. That’s 42.5 percent interest-a-year, despite the headline number.

No investment can guarantee returns of 42.5 percent-a-year so the best form of investment in your financial position is to pay it off.

2. Be realistic

When it comes to saving, the key advice I offer everyone is to start as young as possible. Even if you get in the habit of saving a small amount it is better than not saving at all, and over a long-term investment those small amounts can turn into something significant.

In your case, make sure you are comfortable with saving $1,000 per month. Realistically, we shouldn’t be investing anything more than 50 percent of our surplus income.

From our surplus income we should still keep some in the bank as an emergency fund as well being able to treat yourself. Something I see a lot in the UAE is people over commit to savings plans and then therefore lose money when they cancel it early.

This is also a product of bad advice from the advisor, but the takeaway for the investor is always to be realistic with a saving amount and consider that circumstances can change along the way. What you can save today may not be the same as in two to three years’ time.

Always look for an investment platform which doesn’t tie you into being invested. By this I mean avoid contractual savings plans.

Your priority is wealth creation and consistent saving will help you with that

3. Pick a strategy – and forget about it

When it comes to choosing a path, I’d recommend working with a financial advisor who can provide you with a detailed investment strategy and explain why they’re putting it forward. At 33, you have a long investment timeframe and can probably afford to be quite aggressive. This would mean that 80 percent + should be allocated to equities.

My advice to you would be once you set up such a plan, try forgetting it is there and just assess the performance quarterly with your advisor. You shouldn’t need to make many changes in the short-to-medium term.

In summary, at 33, if you can sustain saving on a regular basis and investing, you should create yourself a nice pot. Once that pot has grown then you can look at a more holistic approach to investing and diversifying your assets. You may decide to add property or some physical commodities along your journey to retirement.

Right now, your priority is wealth creation and consistent saving will help you with that. Compound growth will be your best friend in reaching your retirement goals so start now and most importantly stay invested even through the difficult periods in the markets.